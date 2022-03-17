Remember Miles Taylor? He’s the “high-level” Trump administration official who authored the “Anonymous” op-ed in the New York Times and went on to write a book, “A Warning.” Well, since revealing his true superhero identity, Taylor has dedicated his life to the Renew America Movement, the organization he cofounded “to defeat extremists and restore a common-sense coalition in American politics.”

And now, he’s asking Republicans to stand with a man who embodies all the values they look for in a Republican: Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly.

Top Republicans are coming together to help a unifying Democrat keep his Senate seat. “Republicans for Mark Kelly” Reaching across the aisle is what will save our democracy. pic.twitter.com/StuWx4BGYS — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 17, 2022

“Top Republicans,” eh? Who are these “top Republicans”? Because we’d like to meet ’em. They sound like a very interesting bunch!

Your phone accidentally changed "grifters" to "top republicans." https://t.co/bqdvsu5KD3 — RBe (@RBPundit) March 17, 2022

Ah. OK, that definitely makes more sense. “Grifters” would’ve been a much more appropriate word choice.

Has this been flagged as misinformation yet? — Stars and Stripes (@StarznStrypz) March 17, 2022

It does seem like something that should ping Twitter’s misinformation radar. Where’s @TwitterSafety on this? Where are the authoritahs?

Mark Kelly has never reached across the aisle you grifting charlatans. ✅Votes with BERNIE SANDERS 93% of the time

✅Voted for trillions in partisan spending that drove inflation

✅Voted to end the filibuster (there goes your McCain comparison)

✅Supports late-term abortion pic.twitter.com/IZCFgr4ZE3 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 17, 2022

These are "top Republicans" in the same way Miles Taylor was a "top administration official" as anonymous. Mark Kelly has voted with Bernie Sanders 93% of the time. If you're for Mark Kelly there's no "Republican" left in you. https://t.co/zxCHPtj59s — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 17, 2022

This campaign is a part of the "Renew America movement," founded by perpetual con artist Evan McMullin, directed by his old campaign manager. Together they stole $700K from campaign vendors in 2016 and never paid it back. Shameful gaslighting. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 17, 2022

Ah, yes. Evan McMullin. He’s as Republican as Mark Kelly!

