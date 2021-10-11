We’re only a few months away from 2022. The midterm elections are coming, and our democracy is at stake.

America must be saved. But how?

For the answer to that question, we turn to the New York Times:

The New York Times is publishing Anonymous again as a “Republican” asking you to vote for the Democrats! https://t.co/e3xkyeZ3jv — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 11, 2021

That’s right, folks! It’s the illustrious Miles Taylor (along with Christine Todd Whitman) back again to warn us, only this time, he’s not afraid to use his real name:

Two Republicans — Miles Taylor, who wrote the “Anonymous” Op-Ed in 2018, and Christine Todd Whitman, the former governor of New Jersey — on their efforts to divorce 'rational' members of their party from Trumpism. https://t.co/WFTidgRLgj — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) October 11, 2021

Me & @GovCTW in the @nytimes: “Rational Republicans are losing the G.O.P. civil war. And the only near-term way to battle pro-Trump extremists is for us to team up on key races…with our longtime political opponents: the Democratic Party.”https://t.co/C7PuwD0ADO — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 11, 2021

More from Taylor and Whitman:

After Donald Trump’s defeat, there was a measure of hope among Republicans who opposed him that control of the G.O.P. would be up for grabs, and that conservative pragmatists could take back the party. But it’s become obvious that political extremists maintain a viselike grip on the national G.O.P., the state parties and the process for fielding and championing House and Senate candidates in next year’s elections. Rational Republicans are losing the G.O.P. civil war. And the only near-term way to battle pro-Trump extremists is for all of us to team up on key races and overarching political goals with our longtime political opponents: the Democratic Party.

Only the most Principled Conservatives understand how vital it is to promote the Democrats’ agenda.

More:

In addition to these leaders, this week we are coming together around a political idea — the Renew America Movement — and will release a slate of nearly two dozen Democratic, independent and Republican candidates we will support in 2022. These “renewers” must be protected and elected if we want to restore a common-sense coalition in Washington. But merely holding the line will be insufficient. To defeat the extremist insurgency in our political system and pressure the Republican Party to reform, voters and candidates must be willing to form nontraditional alliances.

Protect the renewers by sending all your money to the Renew America Movement. The group counts Evan McMullin — currently running against GOP Sen. Mike Lee — as a member, so you know you don’t have to worry about where your generous donations will end up.

A coalition between pro-democracy Republicans and Democrats is the best way to save the Republic. That’s what Belgium and Finland did in the 1920s/30s to block an illiberal far right movement from gaining power. Italy and Germany failed to do that. https://t.co/BSbcvPx2ZX — Ian Bassin (@ianbassin) October 11, 2021

And look what happened to Italy and Germany. Fascism! Nazism! The Second Coming of Benito Hitler is what we have to look forward to if we don’t wake up and vote for Democrats.

The usual suspects. — Sarah Wells (@SarahWW) October 11, 2021

Do they really expect us to believe this stuff? — Ronald Shields (@RonaldS87865153) October 11, 2021

Evidently.

This schtick passed its sell-by date a long, long time ago. https://t.co/QQevvry06P — Jeremy Senderowicz (@jsende) October 11, 2021

A long, long, loooooong time ago. Too bad that some people never pay any attention to expiration dates:

Do mainstream outlets ever get tired of publishing this same article over and over? pic.twitter.com/YljSOYJHhj — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 11, 2021

We really wish they did.