He’s baaaaaaaaaack!

Evan McMullin, that is. He’s reportedly running against GOP Sen. Mike Lee in Utah, and once again, he’s got the awesome power of The Bulwark behind him:

One-time presidential candidate Evan McMullin will mount an independent bid to oust Republican Sen. Mike Lee https://t.co/pl35w28kkT — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 4, 2021

“That means convincing Democrats their candidate can’t win…It means bringing those disgruntled anti-Lee Republicans on board…And it means convincing independent voters…that McMullin better represents the views and values of independent voters.” https://t.co/Ud8EzpWbxk — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 4, 2021

More from The Salt Lake Tribune:

Evan McMullin, who won more than 21% of the Utahns’ votes for president in 2016, will challenge Sen. Mike Lee as an independent candidate for Utah’s Senate seat next year. An announcement of his candidacy is likely to come soon — perhaps very soon — a source in the McMullin camp told me over the weekend. If McMullin is elected — and it’s a big “if” — it could pose the most definitive rebuke to date to Donald Trump’s Republican Party and serve notice to leaders of both parties that there is a wide swath of America voters who care less about cultish partisan allegiances and more about results.

It’s not just a big “if”; it’s the biggest “if.” And Charlie Sykes and Bill Kristol are treating Evan McMullin as a viable threat to Mike Lee, which is simultaneously hilarious and pathetic.

JHC Still with this guy? https://t.co/91DagiRpKv — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) October 4, 2021

Still with that guy.

I am so glad McMullin remains committed to getting people to throw their votes away. It’s his greatest skill. — Kevin Soon (@kmwsoon) October 4, 2021

This goofball wants to rid the country of Trumpism — so he is running against *Mike Lee* https://t.co/B5dtRtTXGZ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 4, 2021

McMullin is an unserious person who has embarrassed & alienated most of the people who voted for him in 2016. Trying to get *Mike Lee* out of office marks him simply as a Democratic operative. https://t.co/hlVl0mLua0 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 4, 2021

Quick exit question:

will McMullin use these funds to pay off the debts of his last campaign? — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) October 4, 2021

We wouldn’t recommend holding your breath.