Earlier, we told you about CNN global affairs analyst and New Yorker journalist Susan Glasser’s demented take on Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski being killed in Ukraine. Here it is again, just because it’s important to remember that Susan Glasser is a terrible person:

What a tragedy. A cameraman died covering the war for a TV network that airs a pro-Putin propagandist as its top-rated primetime host. https://t.co/zKHXRciMYu — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) March 15, 2022

For what it was worth, Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan thought that Glasser really nailed it. And that made us wonder just how many more awful takes there were out there, just waiting to get their chance in Twitchy’s spotlight.

We’re not sure of the exact number, but we can add at least one more to the list. This once comes courtesy of Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown. While her take isn’t exactly structured like Glasser and Sullivan’s, it’s still constructed on the same basic premise: that Fox News is bad news.

Ladies and gentlemen, Julie K. Brown:

Fox News just lost a visual journalist killed by Russians in Ukraine and their hosts right now are talking about the cost of pajama bottoms at Target. I am not kidding. pic.twitter.com/uq20n9lvWS — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) March 15, 2022

We figured we’d go ahead and screenshot it (not that she’d ever delete something she’s so proud of):

She is not kidding, folks. We wish she were, but she’s not.

Up next on Fox: a discussion about the liberal media in Ukraine. — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) March 15, 2022

Yeah, does Julie have Fox News figured out or what?

I was honestly surprised they even had someone covering the war. — Dr. V is a She (@kayfinleyrose) March 15, 2022

He died doing what they love to ignore: actual news. — Baker (@TheRyanBaker) March 15, 2022

This is extremely disheartening, that they won't even address the loss of an employee/coworker. That's horrific. Just, so many swear words fit here. — RightsinaBottle (@BottledupRights) March 15, 2022

We wouldn’t mind using some swear words right now, actually. Because Julie K. Brown is f*cking full of sh*t.

Fox News has been covering it all morning including a segment with his colleagues on the ground in Ukraine. These people are telling on themselves. https://t.co/OkjndyIYJU pic.twitter.com/vLIYNZUvyC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2022

They are absolutely telling on themselves. They’re showing us not only that they can’t let go of their blind partisan hatred for two seconds, but that they don’t care about the truth and don’t want others to see it.

Why do you project your hackery (Miami Herald, lol!) onto others? https://t.co/ZxronidP39 Fox absolutely covered this story. They just also covered other extremely important stories…like inflation. https://t.co/JCCkEHHDay — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 15, 2022

Not everyone has as difficult a time caring about multiple things simultaneously as Julie K. Brown apparently does.

Trust me, people at Fox are grieving and upset. But because there's a war in Ukraine, that doesn't mean a network stops covering inflation at home — a huge story that disproportionately affects the most vulnerable Americans. https://t.co/XP6kEnOmLg — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 15, 2022

Today that network has talked about their fallen colleague AND rampant inflation that's hurting Americans. But I'm sorry you didn't get what you wanted the very instant you wanted it. Journo. https://t.co/rAmDS4Vbus — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 15, 2022

