Yesterday, Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall was injured while covering Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prayers going out to @BenjaminHallFNC , who was injured covering the war in Ukraine earlier today. Prayers for his family too. Benji is an incredible correspondent and an absolutely lovely person. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 14, 2022

🙏’s up for @BenjaminHallFNC wounded reporting on the war in Ukraine – covering a war is dangerous business- please keep all of the crews on the ground – and the people there in your prayers – but today – especially Ben @FoxNews https://t.co/cVzvkjsKdm — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) March 14, 2022

Hall is currently in the hospital being treated for his injuries but will hopefully pull through.

Unfortunately, Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was traveling with Hall, was killed.

Such a fine man. Such a good friend. Such a fantastic war photographer and so much more. RIP Pierre Zakrzewski. pic.twitter.com/Q6KJKCuayI — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 15, 2022

#BREAKING: Fox News announces cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed yesterday in the attack that left Benjamin Hall injured.@BillHemmer called him "an absolute legend" who "cover[ed] wars in Iraq & Afghanistan & Syria" and "his loss is devastating." pic.twitter.com/4YYrZcQD0l — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 15, 2022

Horrible news to report: Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in the same attack that wounded correspondent Benjamin Hall. I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure. Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre's wife and family. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 15, 2022

New Yorker journalist and CNN global affairs analyst Susan Glasser posted a message about Zakrzewski’s death as well — with her own special spin on it, of course:

What a tragedy. A cameraman died covering the war for a TV network that airs a pro-Putin propagandist as its top-rated primetime host. https://t.co/zKHXRciMYu — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) March 15, 2022

Only a really clever person could find a way to use a photojournalist’s death to take shots at a rival news network who employs a host she doesn’t like.

So grateful for the heroic work that Pierre and all the journalists, Ukrainian and foreign, have been doing risking their lives to show us the horror of this war. Makes the years of lies and propaganda so much harder to take—there are truly deadly consequences. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) March 15, 2022

You should’ve led with that tweet, Susan. And then just stopped right there.

But you couldn’t, could you? Even Brian Stelter, who has dedicated an insane amount of airtime and tweets to talking trash about Fox News, was able to be a human being about this.

Pierre Zakrzewski was a veteran war zone photojournalist, beloved by his colleagues at Fox and his counterparts at CNN and other networks. Fox says he was killed by incoming fire in Horenka, outside Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/1XqrO60PNO — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 15, 2022

But not Susan. No, Susan couldn’t even wait until the body was cold to use Zakrzewski’s death to shame Fox News.

Word to the wise: if you’re ever thinking about being like Susan, don’t.

Ma'am, you work for the New Yorker and CNN. Are you serious? https://t.co/NLuDvqF1iI — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 15, 2022

She’s seriously vile.

When you can't even share condolences without snark about the network. Consider taking a pitch every now and then. https://t.co/ulifbwYiiO — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 15, 2022

Gross. Would be like linking every CNN employee and talking head to Chris Cuomo because they happen to appear on same network. https://t.co/nhWgp0B0mX — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 15, 2022

Can you not? Please log off — Levi Boshnack 🇺🇦 (@Boshnackttack1) March 15, 2022

Would've been easier to tweet "I have no empathy" https://t.co/GdxC9lagCl — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) March 15, 2022

Would’ve been a lot more honest.

“Hey, Siri… show us the most vile person on Twitter today.” https://t.co/geW36rHxab — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) March 15, 2022

This is what we call a scumbag. https://t.co/cK5erVacHi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 15, 2022

These people are ghouls and they want you dead pic.twitter.com/y3ZT00dbTP — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) March 15, 2022

What the hell is wrong with you? Did you think this tweet was an own? Do you feel better about yourself? You should delete your pinned tweet about brave journalists covering the war in Ukraine because clearly you’re without true empathy. https://t.co/cpJaPr3oPC — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) March 15, 2022

I hope her colleagues are seeing her for what she is today. https://t.co/W69pqw3C2z — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) March 15, 2022

We hope everyone sees her for what she is.

Oh, hey. Could Susan Glasser possibly look any worse?

You bet she can:

Her literal pinned tweet. You can't even make it up. pic.twitter.com/565GCLjt4g — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 15, 2022

Shame on her.

