Earlier today, devoted Pod Bro Dan Pfeiffer made it very clear to his followers that, despite the fact that Republicans are not responsible for high gas prices, Republicans are responsible for high gas prices.

When Republicans start running ads attacking Democrats for high gas prices, everyone needs to call out their bad faith BS. They pushed for this policy https://t.co/9jLc4xmz6u — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 8, 2022

Now, as stupid as that take is, it’s still the sort of take we’d expect from a Pod Bro like Dan Pfeiffer. Unabashed partisan Democratic hacks gonna unabashedly partisan Democratic hack.

But we’d like to think that ostensibly serious journalists would at least try a little bit harder to hide their bias. We’d like to think that, but we weren’t born yesterday. So if we’re being honest, we can’t be remotely surprised that New Yorker staff writer and CNN global affairs analyst Susan Glasser would offer up a take very similar to Dan Pfeiffer’s:

so it begins–Republicans demand ban on Russian oil, complain about high oil prices and blame Democrats for them. https://t.co/l4kpGLGY8L — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) March 8, 2022

So it has begun: Democrats demanding bans on domestic oil production, catching heat from Americans complaining about high gas prices, and blaming Republicans for all of it.

And journalists pretending that that’s not the case.

the journos seem mad that the dems cannot, in fact, have their cake and eat it too https://t.co/BAujrhaETt — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 8, 2022

Oh, the journos are big bad. Majorly mad.

That’s why they’re resorting to gaslighting.

They demanded bans & increased domestic production. Neat conflation Susan. https://t.co/RdHVdSxIEs — Stacey – Gen X the Let’s Find Out Generation (@ScotsFyre) March 8, 2022

You're leaving out the fact that the WH won't expand domestic energy production because you're dishonest. https://t.co/qOzt8PkepW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2022

1) High oil prices precede Russia’s invasion 2) We have domestic resources to mitigate rising oil prices that this clown show of an administration refuses to tap Are you allergic to the truth or addicted to the lie? https://t.co/6MY7oAGqY9 — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) March 8, 2022

Yes. The answer is yes.

The media gaslighting effort to pretend Biden didn't actively drive up gas and energy prices well before the Ukraine conflict came to a head is quite alarming. https://t.co/zI0P0vmk3O — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 8, 2022

It is alarming, in a way. But it’s also to be expected. Is alarmingly predictable a thing? Because when you’ve got no less than Joe Biden himself insisting that his administration bears absolutely no responsibility for high gas prices, what choice do the MSM have but to back him up? That’s their job, dammit!

And we very much look forward to seeing if it pays off for them.

Here’s how this is going to work:

(1) Biden will block Russian oil;

(2) Media will attack GOP for blaming high oil prices on Biden;

(3) GOP argument will be that we need to drill more here;

(4) Media will deflect/scream about climate;

(5) Voters will side with GOP. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 8, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video