The price of gasoline is rising on a nearly vertical trajectory and shows no signs of slowing down.

And now, Biden is set to ban Russian energy imports (without opening up domestic oil production, of course).

Top Democrats, Republicans say they have reached deal to ban Russian energy imports into the U.S., suspend normal trade relations https://t.co/QgW1FHeX5O — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 7, 2022

So, who’s to blame for skyrocketing gas prices? Well, according to former Obama senior adviser and current Pod Bro Dan Pfeiffer, it’s the Republicans.

Those effing Republicans.

When Republicans start running ads attacking Democrats for high gas prices, everyone needs to call out their bad faith BS. They pushed for this policy https://t.co/9jLc4xmz6u — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 8, 2022

If you’re inclined to call out Pfeiffer for peddling steaming BS, good on ya. But there’s something you should know:

Dear ol’ Dan doesn’t want to hear from you directly.

Hmmm. Sure shut the replies down quickly. Guessing it didn't go as he wished. https://t.co/HOXtbZey9U — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 8, 2022

But he can’t stop you from letting him know exactly how you feel. Sad!

Turns off replies so he will avoid the #ratio.

Hey, 🔵✔️🤡, which party wanted Keystone? American energy sources? Fracking permits? https://t.co/6V4Zad6Dgl — Blair “Mad About #Ukraine” McKee (@BlairDMckee) March 8, 2022

We pushed for more American energy, but you said no. https://t.co/jOGDYePnNC — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 8, 2022

Dems said no. Over and over and over again.

You see, Dan, Republicans want America to produce our own oil because it's cheaper and cleaner. That way we can have both low gas prices *and* sanctions on Russian energy like we did under the last administration. https://t.co/akETMntTRi — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 8, 2022

Apparently, @danpfeiffer is too much of a no-load to handle replies to his tweet, but he should know the few sanctions Biden put into place recently were the same ones he rescinded with one of his very first executive orders, the ones Trump had in place back when gas was cheap. pic.twitter.com/kv84ZjAqWI — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 8, 2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine isn’t what put us on this path. Joe Biden built that. Joe Biden made that happen.

1) Gas prices were already rising under Biden’s leadership.

2) This needs to be coupled with a plan to increase domestic production, not just to help prices at home, but exporting more US oil also hurts Putin. https://t.co/AmhDEBxRW4 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) March 8, 2022

It wasn’t the GOP who pushed to cut domestic production, @danpfeiffer https://t.co/AzkKMmAuFr — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) March 8, 2022

Republicans weren’t pushing for cuts to domestic production, clown https://t.co/6TTUTznAEG — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 8, 2022

And, if you're honest, you know this would be far less of an issue if Biden hadn't curtailed production at home. But then again, the folks making this argument aren't honest. https://t.co/BruvWNrQHp — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) March 8, 2022

Yes, Democrats are definitely not the ones who literally campaigned on making oil and gas more expensive so that "green energy" gets adopted faster. Wait… https://t.co/O3uGahZOo9 — RBe (@RBPundit) March 8, 2022

Dan Pfeiffer doesn’t want you to believe your lying eyes and ears.

And he restricted replies. I would bet he doesn't want to hear he is wrong and how Biden put us into this mess. Facts can be harmful to your narrative. https://t.co/gkmjs28Qra — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) March 8, 2022

Probably safer just not to believe Dan Pfeiffer.

