The price of gasoline is rising on a nearly vertical trajectory and shows no signs of slowing down.

And now, Biden is set to ban Russian energy imports (without opening up domestic oil production, of course).

So, who’s to blame for skyrocketing gas prices? Well, according to former Obama senior adviser and current Pod Bro Dan Pfeiffer, it’s the Republicans.

Those effing Republicans.

If you’re inclined to call out Pfeiffer for peddling steaming BS, good on ya. But there’s something you should know:

Dear ol’ Dan doesn’t want to hear from you directly.

Trending

But he can’t stop you from letting him know exactly how you feel. Sad!

Dems said no. Over and over and over again.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine isn’t what put us on this path. Joe Biden built that. Joe Biden made that happen.

Dan Pfeiffer doesn’t want you to believe your lying eyes and ears.

Probably safer just not to believe Dan Pfeiffer.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: attack adsDan PfeifferDemocratsgas pricesoilrepublicansRussia

Recommended Twitchy Video