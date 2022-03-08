We were wondering when President Joe Biden would decide to grow a spine. Well, it’s looking like that day has come.

Biden is reportedly set to announce as soon as today that the U.S. will cease imports of Russian oil.

⚡️ The U.S. will move to ban Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal without the participation of its European allies https://t.co/7XMRpQRU9s — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) March 8, 2022

JUST IN – Biden set to ban imports of Russian oil, LNG, and coal without the participation of European allies as soon as today, Bloomberg reports. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 8, 2022

BREAKING: President Biden is set to ban U.S. imports of Russian crude as soon as today without the participation of European allies https://t.co/RwmAucKqQC pic.twitter.com/qG1PNO8gDG — BSurveillance (@bsurveillance) March 8, 2022

This is actually a great idea. Banning imports of Russian oil is something we should’ve done already. Kudos to Joe Biden and his administration for taking the lead on this!

We kid, of course. The best the Biden administration can do is lead from behind, and they’re not even really doing that.

Literally yesterday Psaki stood at the podium and tried to minimize the impact of Russian oil imports – now the White House is going to attempt a victory lap for the heroic decision to do what it yawned at yesterday. https://t.co/WuZDFVBnvq — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) March 8, 2022

Recall:

Jen Psaki's excuse for continuing to import Russian oil is that we don't import as much as Europe. pic.twitter.com/2MmxFqUi1y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 7, 2022

And now we’re supposed to be impressed by Joe Biden’s grand gesture of declaring America’s energy independence from Russia.

Forgive us if we’re not in a celebratory mood.

And still won't open up our drilling and pipelines. https://t.co/HOqC9AZpic — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 8, 2022

"If we produced our own oil, we wouldn't need Russia's." Biden: I'll ban Russian oil! "So you're going to reverse your sanctions on US oil?" Biden: …. https://t.co/W6H7qV6yZQ — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 8, 2022

We imagine that’s very much how this conversation will go.

We are all about to get so royally fecked since the #Biden admin has no contingency plan…intentionally 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YUVRf2cixf — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) March 8, 2022

Well, that’s not entirely true … Biden in fact does have some contingency plans. Unfortunately, all of those plans seem to involve importing oil from other authoritarian despotic regimes.

Howdy, Iran! Lookin’ good, Saudi Arabia! How you doin’, Venezuela!

Can someone explain to me why it is morally acceptable to buy oil from the Iranian, Venezuelan or Arab regime, but not morally acceptable to buy oil from Russia? — He-Man (@henegomam) March 8, 2022

Show of hands: Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

We’ll save you all the trouble and tell you right now that not a single person in this country or anywhere on this planet can explain why Iranian, Saudi Arabian, and Venezuelan oil are more socially and environmentally conscious than Russian oil. Because the Biden administration isn’t driven by any sense of moral responsibility; they’re driven purely by their own thirst for power.

