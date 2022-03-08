We were wondering when President Joe Biden would decide to grow a spine. Well, it’s looking like that day has come.

Biden is reportedly set to announce as soon as today that the U.S. will cease imports of Russian oil.

This is actually a great idea. Banning imports of Russian oil is something we should’ve done already. Kudos to Joe Biden and his administration for taking the lead on this!

We kid, of course. The best the Biden administration can do is lead from behind, and they’re not even really doing that.

Trending

Recall:

And now we’re supposed to be impressed by Joe Biden’s grand gesture of declaring America’s energy independence from Russia.

Forgive us if we’re not in a celebratory mood.

We imagine that’s very much how this conversation will go.

Well, that’s not entirely true … Biden in fact does have some contingency plans. Unfortunately, all of those plans seem to involve importing oil from other authoritarian despotic regimes.

Howdy, Iran! Lookin’ good, Saudi Arabia! How you doin’, Venezuela!

Show of hands: Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

We’ll save you all the trouble and tell you right now that not a single person in this country or anywhere on this planet can explain why Iranian, Saudi Arabian, and Venezuelan oil are more socially and environmentally conscious than Russian oil. Because the Biden administration isn’t driven by any sense of moral responsibility; they’re driven purely by their own thirst for power.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationcoaldomestic drillingIranJoe Bidennatural gasoiloil importsRussiaSaudi ArabiaVenezuela

Recommended Twitchy Video