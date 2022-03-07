The Biden administration is still weighing their options when it comes to Russian oil. To sanction, or not to sanction?

Well, for what it’s worth, if Joe Biden decides to sanction Russia, he can go to other sources for oil. Iran, for example! Or Saudi Arabia!

Oh great. Lets' continue to restrict our own oil production and then go to Saudi Arabia to beg them to produce more. https://t.co/rG1jiBhwPD — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 6, 2022

Or … Venezuela (yes, that Venezuela):

Confirming NYT: Biden admin is weighing easing sanctions on Venezuela so that it can begin producing more oil & selling it on the international market. Move would be aimed at reducing global dependence on Russian oil & isolating Russia from one of its key allies in South America. — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) March 7, 2022

Biden has in recent months tasked his admin with coming up with ways to drastically reduce the world’s dependence on Russian oil and gas, which has become especially urgent since Russia's invasion. Easing sanctions on Venezuela is just one of the ideas they are exploring. — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) March 7, 2022

Admin officials were in Caracas over the weekend for talks on this, though the discussions are still in a very early phase. — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) March 7, 2022

So this is where we’re at right now: considering enriching another oppressive leftist dictatorial regime.

Context: A record-high number of Venezuelans are fleeing to the US and across the Western Hemisphere (millions have left) under the current authoritarian regime https://t.co/DZtMUKfkgm — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) March 7, 2022

Lol. So glad we have our norms back. https://t.co/5QSduaqTp6 — Nah Bruh (@Queso_Matador) March 7, 2022

And no more mean tweets. Don’t forget about no more mean tweets!

In the absence of significant concessions from Venezuela, this is a glaring show of weakness from @WHCOS . Why has the Biden administration treated American oil & gas as a political punching bag but is going hat-in-hand to bloodthirsty autocrats to beg for their oil? (1/2) https://t.co/mt6zBoJxxe — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) March 7, 2022

I strongly support increasing U.S. renewable energy, but we have to be honest: solar/wind are part of the solution, not the whole solution. We will always need on-demand energy generation (nuclear/natural gas best) and oil is essential to many non-energy/transport needs. (2/2) — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) March 7, 2022

Not only that, but how is importing oil from Venezuela any better than importing it from Russia? Or drilling for oil in the United States? Is Venezuelan oil greener, somehow?

Apparently Biden thinks producing more of our own oil in America is bad for the climate but somehow producing more oil in #Venezuela is not pic.twitter.com/D8h6hvaeWu — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 7, 2022

#Venezuela’s oil industry is in shambles Because of marxist incompetence & corruption it will takes years before they can produce enough to even come close to replacing #PutinOil Biden is just using this as an excuse to cut the deal with the #Maduro he has wanted all along pic.twitter.com/xbmx0nBKor — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 7, 2022

Democrats enabling tin pot dictatorships every 5 years because Greens have their scrotum in a vice is getting old https://t.co/cKJGRrNNNA — Leon Aquilla (@AquillaLeon) March 7, 2022

Unconscionable – instead on energy independence and cultivating American oil and energy, we are enabling and encouraging tyrants and despots who have terrorized their people. This is morally, ethically and should be politically horrifying. All to appease the eco crazies. https://t.co/laU9hF1tbH — Shawn (@shawn_0707) March 7, 2022

This is what it's come to. Supporting tyranny around the world in order to appease the energy production NIMBYs. https://t.co/cCy0L12Zbv — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) March 7, 2022

