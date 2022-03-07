The Biden administration is still weighing their options when it comes to Russian oil. To sanction, or not to sanction?

Well, for what it’s worth, if Joe Biden decides to sanction Russia, he can go to other sources for oil. Iran, for example! Or Saudi Arabia!

Or … Venezuela (yes, that Venezuela):

Trending

So this is where we’re at right now: considering enriching another oppressive leftist dictatorial regime.

And no more mean tweets. Don’t forget about no more mean tweets!

Not only that, but how is importing oil from Venezuela any better than importing it from Russia? Or drilling for oil in the United States? Is Venezuelan oil greener, somehow?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationJoe BidenoilRussiasanctionsVenezuela

Recommended Twitchy Video