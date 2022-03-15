Following the tragic news that Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed while covering Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, New Yorker journalist and CNN global affairs analyst Susan Glasser took the opportunity to bash Fox News. Because standards.

What a tragedy. A cameraman died covering the war for a TV network that airs a pro-Putin propagandist as its top-rated primetime host. https://t.co/zKHXRciMYu — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) March 15, 2022

To their credit, others at CNN don’t appear to share Susan’s approach to mourning Zakrzewski’s death:

Our hearts are with the families, friends & colleagues of cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and producer Oleksandra Kurshinova who lost their lives covering the war in Ukraine for Fox. To @BenjaminhallFNC, CNN stands with you and your loved ones. We pledge any support we can provide. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) March 15, 2022

But that doesn’t mean that Glasser is all by herself on some lonely island. She has friends who feel the same way she does — and who are stupid enough to broadcast that publicly.

Hello, Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan. Can’t say we’re surprised to see you:

Summing it up succinctly https://t.co/buYY8NQhFB — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) March 15, 2022

Screenshotted, just because:

We certainly can’t argue that Susan Glasser’s summary was succinct. We also can’t argue that it wasn’t shameful, disgusting, and utterly coldhearted.

If you're wondering about what sort of calm and impartial judgment is required to become an ombudsman https://t.co/vNDsFCOHIm — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 15, 2022

What a comfort it is to know that there are journalists out there whose loathing for Fox News runs so deep that they’ll trivialize someone being killed to just score some worthless points and high-five each other.

seriously? — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) March 15, 2022

If “it” is referring to the absolute self-centeredness that plagues journalists from the Acela corridor, then yes it does — Levi Boshnack 🇺🇦 (@Boshnackttack1) March 15, 2022

In case you're wondering, you're the bad person here. — Never Tweet (@BN_nevertweet) March 15, 2022

Fact check: true.

And any other journalists who’d like to hop aboard Susan Glasser and Margaret Sullivan’s bandwagon should feel free to let us know now so we can always remember what kind of people they are.

