If you’ll recall, last October, Vox’s Aaron Rupar posted a video of GOP Sen. Ted Cruz defending Nazi salutes at school board meetings.

Ted Cruz defends Nazi salutes at school board meetings pic.twitter.com/9FJHJ97rFE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2021

Cruz was not, in fact, defending Nazi salutes at school board meetings, but Aaron Rupar being Aaron Rupar just assumed that his followers wouldn’t bother to watch the video he had posted. It turned out that Rupar’s assumption was a good one, because plenty of people bought Rupar’s narrative. Plenty of people, including the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona.

This headline from DB & @justinbaragona is pure, 100% fabrication, complete fake news, disinformation, whatever you want to call it. But there will never be any Twitter or Facebook bans of it or labels or whatever, let alone retractions, because it serves the right ideology. pic.twitter.com/8abSGoMPG6 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 28, 2021

Justin Baragona took Aaron Rupar’s false narrative and ran with it. So we can’t say we’re all that surprised today to see Baragona get his Rupar on.

Yesterday on Fox News, Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo said that some people have told her that the Biden administration “does not see Putin as the enemy, they see him as a partner!” Justin Baragona wasn’t about to let that one slide:

Fox's Maria Bartiromo: "Some people have told me over the weekend that they feel that, at the end of the day, this administration does not see Putin as the enemy, they see him as a partner!" pic.twitter.com/lkYddMlXUs — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 13, 2022

That Maria Bartiromo, man. She’s a loose cannon. Just absolutely out of her ever-loving mind!

Seeing @MariaBartiromo go full on crazy over the course of decades is something I would never have believed when I watched her in the 90s on CNBC and she was a good interviewer with tough questions. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) March 13, 2022

Well, Howard, it’s also something you would never have believed had you actually watched the entire video and listened to what Maria Bartiromo had to say after the part Justin Baragona quoted. Because what she had to say after the part he quoted was actually pretty important.

OK watched this fully and Justin is being dishonest. She is saying correctly that the admin hasn't backed away from things that involved partnering with Russia like the Iran Deal and that they should sever all partnerships with Russia over this crisis. https://t.co/m16p0P4y3Z — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 14, 2022

Justin Baragona is not an honest broker of information.

Daily Beast reporter being dishonest in a tweet? Say it ain’t so. 🙄 — KAP 🇺🇸 (@kap_chan) March 14, 2022

Wow truly shocking that Justin from Daily Beast would be misleading and dishonest. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) March 14, 2022

That’s sarcasm, of course.

This situation is so typical of media. They take a clip of someone saying something and attribute some narrative to it. They are hoping that you don't actually listen to the clip. @neontaster actually watched the clip and called him out. Don't believe everything you read…. https://t.co/CvwZYdKnig — Ruth Peterson (@RuthAPeterson) March 14, 2022

We’re not sure why liberal media outlets seem so to have such a fixation lately on discrediting Maria Bartiromo, but it’s effing weird, honestly. And they really need to cool it.

