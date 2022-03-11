No day is complete until Kamala Harris makes a complete ass of herself. She did it today, of course, when she was supposed to be answering a question about inflation.

REPORTER: "How long should Americans expect — how long should we be bracing for — this historic inflation and some unprecedented gas prices?" KAMALA HARRIS: …………… pic.twitter.com/HdpRgcjIJn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 11, 2022

It’s actually pretty shocking. No, not that her answer would make absolutely no sense as a response to the question she was asked, but that she managed to give any answer at all without busting into her trademark nervous cackle.

She did do her cackle yesterday, though, during a joint presser with Polish President Andrzej Duda, as she discussed the crisis facing Ukrainian refugees:

.@VP Harris awkwardly starts laughing when asked about the Ukrainian refugee crisis pic.twitter.com/SIHhiLbK6X — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2022

Harris took a lot of heat for that, and with good reason. The cackling has always been super inappropriate, but it’s even more inappropriate when discussing a topic as serious as Ukrainian refugees.

Well, “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin does not appreciate when people criticize Kamala Harris’ inappropriate laughter, because that criticism is rooted in racism (with a healthy sprinkling of misogyny, of course):

The View's Sunny Hostin claims any criticism of Kamala Harris's inappropriate laughter when discussing Ukrainian refugees in Poland is "based in racism" and "that’s the truth of it."

"What it is they constantly question the qualifications of black women," she said. pic.twitter.com/IyqePOLZOA — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 11, 2022

Always with the race card. Isn’t it actually more insulting to Kamala Harris to use her race to shield her from criticism? If her intellect is really all Sunny Hostin says it’s cracked up to be, shouldn’t said intellect be a far better defense of her qualifications than her race?

No, it’s based on Kammy’s stupidity. That comes in all colors. — Tom Cooper (@TECooper51) March 11, 2022

@sunny WTF is wrong with you? She’s underprepared. It’s not her laugh, it’s her unserious responses to serious questions. This is not racism or misogyny. She’s representing our country and doing it poorly. Stop attributing everything to racism. — UpsideDown (@UpsideD75915273) March 11, 2022

We’re criticizing Kamala Harris on the merits — or lack thereof, really — of her character and intelligence. Her race has nothing to do with it.

Funny you should mention Sarah Palin. Her name actually came up during the discussion:

Joy Behar had an epiphany that criticism from the right of Kamala and Dem SCOTUS nominees was payback for them doing it first.

"…so maybe this is payback for [Sarah Palin]…we Borked the guy and they're paying us back for that."

"I just thought of that this minute," she said. pic.twitter.com/dGRzFh9zok — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 11, 2022

Meh, we’re not sure we can call it an epiphany. Because often with epiphanies, the implication is that a lesson will be learned. We don’t expect any lessons to be learned from this.

Sunny certainly hasn’t learned a damn thing:

and yet she goes on to quote Tina Fey playing Palin on SNL… — Yankee Jenn (@northcountryjen) March 11, 2022

These ladies, man.

