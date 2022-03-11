Yesterday, Nebraska Democratic State Sen. Megan Hunt briefly became a national star with a scorching-hot take on gun rights in America. Here it is again:

Owning a gun isn’t a "God-given right." It’s a slave-owning, misogynistic founding father-given right. I’m not against 2a, but be real – the Constitution was written by people! Today I’m filibustering a bill that would allow concealed carry without training or a permit. #NELeg — Senator Megan Hunt 😷 (@NebraskaMegan) March 10, 2022

Hunt — which, ironically, is something that people often do with guns — got plenty of pushback for that. Which is understandable, as what she said was incredibly stupid. Dana Loesch was among those who called Hunt out on her BS:

Gun control is racist. Free men and women were barred from their constitutional rights by people just like this beyond parody political. https://t.co/Vmk0WhoRqe — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 10, 2022

For the record, Hunt did not appreciate Loesch weighing in on her original take:

Girl spare me. Your NRA holds rallies every time a mass shooting happens. You fundraise at the scene of the crime as soon as the corpses of the dead are taken away. Where was your NRA for Philandro Castile when he was shot by police as a legal gun owner? Be serious https://t.co/wOIAt3epr6 — Senator Megan Hunt 😷 (@NebraskaMegan) March 11, 2022

Be serious? You first, Megan.

Loesch is plenty serious. The gun control movement was born in large part out of a desire to keep black men and women from exercising their constitutional right to defend themselves. That’s not spin; that’s just a fact.

We can’t say the same thing about Hunt’s assertion that the “NRA holds rallies every time a mass shooting happens.” That’s a ridiculous thing to say on its face, before you even consider the fact that there’s not a single shred of evidence that exists out there that supports it.

So this is a lie. https://t.co/VPuhTJRKpy — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@chadfelixg) March 11, 2022

You’re damn right it’s a lie. And Loesch gladly called her out on it:

What a lame reply. They hold "rallies every time?" Where are your receipts on this? "Fundraise at the scene of the crime?" Again, show your work. Lastly, It's "Philando." If you're going to pretend to white knight, spell the man's name correctly. https://t.co/XvsqfGE1IM — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 11, 2022

Yeah, Megan … misspelling the man’s name is definitely not a good look. Neither is lying for cheap political points, of course.

This silly female also forgot that I left the org over 3 years ago due to their split with their comms agency. Facts don’t matter to these people. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 11, 2022

Facts don’t matter to Megan Hunt, and that should matter to her constituents.

