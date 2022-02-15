Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice announced today that she will not be seeking re-election to New York’s Fourth District:

As I turn to the next chapter of my own personal and professional story, I do so with profound thanks to the community leaders, colleagues and staff who have lived our shared commitment to service with courage and humility. pic.twitter.com/GBVvtrWpia — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) February 15, 2022

Dana Loesch, for one, is really going to miss her. She and Rice have a history, you see:

A sitting government official called me personally and many others “domestic security threats.” You owe me an apology @RepKathleenRice https://t.co/lLtPITTBPc https://t.co/BjgNCqsKSd — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 15, 2022

Indeed, it would appear that one of Rice’s final acts as member of U.S. Congress should be to issue a formal and sincere apology to Dana Loesch:

Waiting for my apology. pic.twitter.com/XtPlonh2Mg — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 15, 2022

You gonna get on that, Kathleen? Couldn’t hurt to start writing it now …

Anyone who disagrees with Democrats is a security threat and/or racist. Welcome to the club. — Mehek Cooke 🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) February 15, 2022

Oh I’ve been here for years — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 15, 2022

And for her troubles, she’s outlasted Kathleen Rice. Good for her.

On the news of @RepKathleenRice ’s retirement, I like to remember this whenever Democrats like to lecture about compassion. These people are never accountable for their own actions, no matter the consequence to the people they target. https://t.co/oZKl8yZ1rP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 15, 2022

