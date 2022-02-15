Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice announced today that she will not be seeking re-election to New York’s Fourth District:

Dana Loesch, for one, is really going to miss her. She and Rice have a history, you see:

Indeed, it would appear that one of Rice’s final acts as member of U.S. Congress should be to issue a formal and sincere apology to Dana Loesch:

You gonna get on that, Kathleen? Couldn’t hurt to start writing it now …

And for her troubles, she’s outlasted Kathleen Rice. Good for her.

Tags: apologydana loeschdomestic security threatsDonald TrumpKathleen RiceNRA

