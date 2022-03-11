What an awkward time it must be for the Principled Conservatives™ at The Bulwark.

You know, because the guy they went to bat for so hard has managed not only to not be up to the job of President of the United States, but it turns out he genuinely sucks at everything. Joe Biden has flat-out crashed and burned, and he’s barely one year into his presidency. He’s lived down to our worst expectations, and then lived down even deeper than that.

But, no matter how awkward it gets for The Bulwark, it only makes them more determined to prove that they did not, in fact, make a huge mistake.

Bulwark founder and editor-at-large Charlie Sykes is doing whatever he can to keep his readers focused on the big orange squirrel named Donald Trump:

Wow, Charlie. You sure busted Trump! Up until you posted that screenshot, we had no idea that Trump admired Vladimir Putin! Other than all the times Trump expressed admiration for Vladimir Putin, of course. The thing is that despite admiring Putin’s power, Trump still didn’t sit back and watch Putin invade Ukraine. Putin waited until Trump was out of office. That should tell you something.

This was five years before Biden was mocking Romney for saying Russia remained a threat. But Charlie gotta keep that sweet Resistance money flowing. https://t.co/iZdyxkQo4p — Sunny McSunnyface 🇺🇦 🌻 (@sunnyright) March 9, 2022

Those pockets aren’t gonna line themselves.

Maybe Charlie should take some of that Resistance money and use it to find a really good psychologist who can get to the root of his selective amnesia.

Oh no, not a letter sent by a private citizen…. — Nick (@therealnick2) March 10, 2022

borrowing your format from earlier… The problem: Trump congratulating Putin on being named Time Magazine's Person of the Year in '07… Not the problem: Time Magazine naming Putin Person of the Year in '07… — Sean McInerney (@seanmci) March 10, 2022

Also before the whole “Russia Reset” policy by the Obama admin. — FilmScoreLove (@ScoreAndOST) March 10, 2022

If only Charlie Sykes had a reset button that someone could push and get him back to a time when he wasn’t such a self-righteous douchebag. Alas.

OMG I’m dying!!! On a UFC podcast today, Trump is asked how he sees the war in Ukraine playing out and he launches into a riff about windmills! pic.twitter.com/S2nV6hLIbP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 10, 2022

Wut is happening here? https://t.co/NoOVYtxdEW — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) March 10, 2022

Even better question: why do we care? Donald Trump isn’t the president anymore; Joe Biden is. And that’s exactly what Charlie and The Bulwark said they wanted. So why not celebrate all of Biden’s historic achievements? Why continue to focus like a laser on Trump?

You remain obsessed with a man out of office in order to avoid dealing with the failures of the man currently in office? Or is that not what you meant? https://t.co/UP3CaR594J — Sunny McSunnyface 🇺🇦 🌻 (@sunnyright) March 10, 2022

That’s not what Charlie meant, but it’s the truth.

