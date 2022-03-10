Who among us couldn’t benefit from a laugh right about now? So let’s all get down on our knees and thank the Lord for Deep State Radio host and Daily Beast columnist David Rothkopf, who’s got some quality comedic material to present for our utter enjoyment.

See, while the reasons that so many of us are struggling to crack a smile are more than likely somehow related to Joe Biden’s administration, David seems to have successfully convinced himself that Joe Biden and Co. have given us a great deal to be thankful for. At least when it comes to international matters:

I'm not going to win any points for saying this but the Biden Admin international team has been doing exceptional work from the outset. They have restored international standing, strengthened alliances, rejoined multilateral institutions, elevated US diplomacy. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 10, 2022

It only gets better from there:

The list of accomplishments is long: the leadership in this conflict is historic and will be studied & emulated for generations. But they rejoined the Paris Accord, rejoined the World Health Organization, led the global fight against the pandemic, and ended America's longest war. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 10, 2022

Ah, yes. Look at all those accomplishments!

Yes…the courageous decision to get out of Afghanistan was the right decision and while the exit from that country could certainly have been handled better, the net benefits were great (including giving us the bandwidth and resources to face key challenges of today). — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 10, 2022

13 U.S. service members were killed, Afghan girls and women became sex slaves, countless innocent Afghans were killed or left to die, and the Taliban is back in charge! It could’ve been worse — 14 U.S. service members could’ve been killed! We’re lucky it was handled as well as it was, and the net benefits were great. The greatest we could ask for.

They also, in Afghanistan, worked exceptionally closely and well with the international community and oversaw an extraordinary airlift of more than 120,000 people out of the country–the biggest such operation in modern memory. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 10, 2022

They are now also overseeing a similarly daunting and impressive logistic heavy lift bringing weapons and aid to Ukraine. The new strategy for the Indo Pacific region is forward looking and vitally important. They have showed strength against enemies and rivals. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 10, 2022

What could possibly more daunting and impressive and strengthy than this?

“Politico: Biden personally killed Ukraine jet transfer that Blinken green-lit and Poland wanted” https://t.co/xuc8ccTzNM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 10, 2022

But wait! There’s more:

They have also employed long overlooked techniques to repair alliances. These include: listening, recognizing our limitations, leading not from behind or through bullying but alongside critical partners, respect, and compassion. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 10, 2022

(Now might be a good time to take a break to change your underwear if you’ve already peed through it from laughing so hard.)

@POTUS and @VP have demonstrated real political courage both in the pullout from Afghanistan (doing the right thing despite pundit outcry) and now, in this crisis. Who among our recent leaders would have risked spiking gasoline prices in an election year? — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 10, 2022

It was a genuine act of political courage for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to pull out of Afghanistan with absolutely no contingency plans to speak of and to push energy policies that would make gas increasingly unaffordable for more and more Americans! The only thing more courageous than that is blaming Vladimir Putin for all our problems!

But sanctioning Russian energy products was the right thing to do even if it will create hardships for every American. Leading a bipartisan effort to provide unprecedented support for Ukraine is another such accomplishment. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 10, 2022

The team of @SecDef and the brave men and women of DoD have continued to perform at the highest level, leading and inspiring the world. The sanctions regime from @SecYellen and the economic team has been extraordinary. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 10, 2022

The intel community has distinguished itself and the use of intel has been innovative and effective. The national security process has, based on all my conversations with leaders in the administration, worked extraordinarily well and @JakeSullivan46 has, like Blinken… — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 10, 2022

…made it clear he is at the first rank of national security advisors, a worthy heir to the late Gen. Brent Scowcroft, who echoes Brent's style and effectiveness in myriad ways. We are in the early stages of a crisis. Much can happen. Mistakes can yet be made. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 10, 2022

But, at an extraordinarily demanding moment, one that we can now see is a turning point in history, the end of the post-Cold War era, we have been extremely fortunate. We are stronger. Our alliances are stronger. Our leaders are respected. We should be grateful. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 10, 2022

And now, if you’ll excuse David, he has to head back to the mothership before it leaves without him again.

My sides. This parody account is hilarious. https://t.co/Fy8v0p9xva — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 10, 2022

