Earlier, we showed you a graph that illustrated concisely but completely “why now is the time to end mask mandates.”

If you look at the graph of COVID deaths, you can see why now is the time to end mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/NDzZIBr4KZ — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 1, 2022

Not exactly subtle, is it? It shouldn’t be if you’ve been paying any attention over the last two years.

For the record, apparently Leana Wen and the New York Times editorial board don’t think you have:

From @nytimes editorial board about NYC: "…this is the right time to lift the requirement for masks in schools. It’s a lot to ask young children to wear masks for several hours a day, especially when so many adults seem to struggle with it." https://t.co/vCtRE5f3EZ — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) March 1, 2022

"There will never be a perfect moment to step into the next chapter of this pandemic. But at some point, we have to try moving forward. There are smart ways to do that right now, and the mayor is wise to embrace them." Agree–& we must be vigilant to prepare for future surges. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) March 1, 2022

Oh. Well, now that Leana Wen and the New York Times have given us the green light …

The actual nerve of these people… https://t.co/VpCkCCWinX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 1, 2022

Their nerve cup runneth over.

Must be nice.

I readily applaud the nationwide dropping of mask mandates My only ask from my blue-state brethren is that they think hard about how nice it is to make these decisions without being attacked by politicians and the national media — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 1, 2022

Spoiler alert: No self-reflection will be done. No accountability will be taken.

They were completely fine with doing this to kids until it became a political liability. https://t.co/WLIZldvAzr — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) March 1, 2022

That’s all this was ever about. Not science. Not safety. Not health.

Only politics. Pure and simple.

nah.. they do not get to pretend they didnt push useless mandates, closures and masks on ppl forcing business to close, ppl to lose their jobs and for kids to suffer, for absolutely jack shit none of them did anything against covid https://t.co/0DbmfhqfYg — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) March 1, 2022

They demonized mothers for wanting to take their kids to the park, they have pushed ppl in mindless zombies who are too afraid alone with out a mask on, they have put children into a learning deficit that will take a few years to make up, saw millions of businesses close forever — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) March 1, 2022

Nah…. they will not be forgiven, they will not be listened to, they do not get to be the champions of opening up They are your enemy and they made sure you and your family suffered. — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) March 1, 2022

Don’t forget what they did.

I just want to say that Leana Wen is a top notch propagandist. Her gaslighting skills are second to very few. https://t.co/zpUvhZrWIW — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) March 1, 2022

“Second to few” is actually pretty accurate:

A few months ago you said unvaccinated people shouldn’t be allowed to leave their homes or take airplane flights. Now you’re suddenly opposed to kids in masks? All of this is total and complete bullshit. This is shameful. https://t.co/CvEy9p3nsd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 1, 2022

Here is CNN health “expert” @DrLeanaWen arguing for airplane vax mandates and saying she can’t wait to get her one year one vaxxed. This woman is a total fraud. Just watch: pic.twitter.com/6QwmQwKgRs — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 1, 2022

With all due respect, Leana Wen and the New York Times can take their smug self-righteousness and shove it.

