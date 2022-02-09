In case you missed it, the White House is bringing out their COVID19 Response Team for a presser today.

White House suddenly schedules a press briefing by the White House COVID-19 Response Team for today — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 9, 2022

Just a coincidence, we’re sure.

The White House, checking the political winds to see what the science on Cove it is going to be today. https://t.co/9otaAhiA1c pic.twitter.com/9x7lB4cXse — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 9, 2022

On the heels of @politicalmath’s fantastic thread yesterday reminding us how mask mandate opponents were treated by the Left before Dems started paying attention to their poll numbers, the utter shamelessness of it all has inspired another fantastic thread from Twitchy frequent flyer Amy Curtis, and it’s one worth spreading far and wide:

Time for a thread. I implore you, DO NOT FORGET what they’ve done to you. Do not let their sudden realization they are in bad shape politically excuse the last two-plus years of abuses. https://t.co/FOLMxRkRC3 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 9, 2022

They shut down your job. Called many of you “non-essential.” Closed your kids’ schools. Expected you to live off $1200 for months while they got richer and richer. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 9, 2022

They demanded you stay home. Denied you the ability to be with your dying loved ones. Then denied you the ability to give those loved ones a proper funeral. While they let George Floyd have three. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 9, 2022

They told you to stay home. While they went on vacation. Visited family. The hair salon. They arrested you for paddle boarding by yourself. They shut down the parks and the playgrounds. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 9, 2022

They called you a grandma killer if you questioned them. Suspended you from social media if you didn’t obey the narrative. They called you domestic terrorists when you demanded your kids get the education your tax dollars paid for. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 9, 2022

They mocked you when you demanded a return to normalcy for children. They sneer at your concern over empty shelves and exploding grocery and utility bills. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 9, 2022

They denied you the chance to try alternative treatments for COVID. Then they fired you for not getting the vaccine. When you stand up for your freedom, they call you Nazis and bigots. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 9, 2022

Do not forget what they have done. Do not forgive them. They are hoping that, by November, you have forgotten the nightmare

of the last 2+ years. YOU struggle to make ends meet and the best thr Biden administration can do is free crack pipes for “racial equity.” — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 9, 2022

This is on top of the woke, cancel culture bull they shove down our throats, the 2020 riots, being accused of racism and bigotry because we oppose their agenda. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 9, 2022

As the election draws closer, they’ll pretend they didn’t do any of this. They’ll gaslight us. Project. Blame the GOP (like they tried to when defunding the police went south). — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 9, 2022

DO NOT give them power. They haven’t learned a damn thing from this. You re-elect them, and you can expect masks and lockdowns and nonsense in perpetuity. Not just for COVID, but for whatever else they deem a “public health emergency” (guns, climate change). — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 9, 2022

They will trample your rights. VOTE THEM OUT. NEVER FORGET. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 9, 2022

What she said.

***

