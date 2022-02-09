New York Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is absolutely thrilled to announce this news today: Democrats’ plan to fight COVID is working!

That’s right, folks. Democrats’ plan to fight COVID is working. Democrats’ plan:

Democrats' plan to fight COVID is working – cases are down & vaccines are widely available. Now, it's time to give people their lives back. With science as our guide, we're ready to start getting back to normal. https://t.co/ws1VCIIEy2 — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) February 9, 2022

Quick digression for a sec. This is from the New York Times article that Maloney shared:

This New York Times article is amazinghttps://t.co/LdabdaBoVS pic.twitter.com/LTiEQ8mYv9 — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) February 9, 2022

Chew on that for a while.

Anyway, back to Maloney:

Thank you to President Biden and Governor Hochul for getting us to this point. We are making tremendous progress thanks to their strong, science-based leadership. I fully support the decision to roll back mask mandates. — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) February 9, 2022

Yeah, we’ll bet you do, Sean.

We’ve got quite a lot to say about this, as do plenty of others who weren’t born yesterday.

Maloney thinks we’re the idiots. Seriously, what a prick.

Congrats guys. You came around to the Youngkin/DeSantis position. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2022

Don’t worry — they’ll still find ways to paint Glenn Youngkin and Ron DeSantis as the bad guys. Just give them a little time and they’ll come up with something.

You mean, “the data hasn’t changed but the polls have” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 9, 2022

You mean “with focus groups as our guide”. https://t.co/YCdaqcjXHU — Jason (@jasonhsv) February 9, 2022

"With election polling as our guide, we're ready to start getting back to normal."#FIFY https://t.co/TLh2s6UcvW — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 9, 2022

Internal polling is that bad, eh sport? — Brian Nichols (@BNicholsLiberty) February 9, 2022

You hate to see it.

Congressman, show us the emails where you were told to switch your messaging. — DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) February 9, 2022

We’d love to see them.

oh you're "giving" our lives back? How gracious of you, master. https://t.co/MpkTPCo2WI — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) February 9, 2022

You are going to “give people their lives back”? How can we thank you? Send money? Sacrifice our pets in your honor? Thank you benevolent leader. How can we ever repay you for this Grand gesture. Surely a place in Heaven awaits you. — jcg (@IslandKing63) February 9, 2022

Oh look, the merciful politician has decided to give your life back. (Until he changes his mind again.) https://t.co/UQDEqAjQak — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) February 9, 2022

"give people their lives back" Who took their lives and under what authority? Can we talk about that part of it now that you presume it is safe to "give people their lives back"? — Kay KEELY (@KayKEELY) February 9, 2022

Our lives were never yours to give back. — Jay (@OneFineJay) February 9, 2022

Democrats genuinely believe all our lives are belong to them.

someone should screenshot that before Maloney goes all Stacey Abrams on us. — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) February 9, 2022

We gotchu, fam:

We’re still in awe over that tweet. We can’t help it.

This currently goes against what the CDC is still recommending. Is any one going to ask them about this? https://t.co/NvobLsb3ZT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2022

No. Not until the CDC decides to make Democrats’ political success their sole consideration and jumps totally on board with guys like Maloney. They’re close, but they’re not quite there yet.

Then why did the handlers for the leader of your party tweet this yesterday? https://t.co/5udCIuTJuk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 9, 2022

Joe Biden’s folks are a little slow, too. It takes them extra time to help Joe memorize the scripts.

Hope everyone understands the media is going to let them get away with this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2022

We’ll eat our hats if they don’t.

Good thing the media’s own poll numbers are in the toilet, too. Americans aren’t exactly hanging on the media’s every word.

And the media still can’t cast our votes for us.

As someone who wants the largest Republican majority in Congress as possible, I encourage Democrats to keep insulting people's intelligence this way. https://t.co/FKhxII1xk9 — RBe (@RBPundit) February 9, 2022

Yep!

Meanwhile:

That just about sums it up.

***

Related:

‘The Great Gaslighting’: CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen can’t help but further give away Dems’ game on mask mandates

