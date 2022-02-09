New York Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is absolutely thrilled to announce this news today: Democrats’ plan to fight COVID is working!

That’s right, folks. Democrats’ plan to fight COVID is working. Democrats’ plan:

Quick digression for a sec. This is from the New York Times article that Maloney shared:

Chew on that for a while.

Anyway, back to Maloney:

Yeah, we’ll bet you do, Sean.

We’ve got quite a lot to say about this, as do plenty of others who weren’t born yesterday.

Maloney thinks we’re the idiots. Seriously, what a prick.

Don’t worry — they’ll still find ways to paint Glenn Youngkin and Ron DeSantis as the bad guys. Just give them a little time and they’ll come up with something.

You hate to see it.

We’d love to see them.

Democrats genuinely believe all our lives are belong to them.

We gotchu, fam:

We’re still in awe over that tweet. We can’t help it.

No. Not until the CDC decides to make Democrats’ political success their sole consideration and jumps totally on board with guys like Maloney. They’re close, but they’re not quite there yet.

Joe Biden’s folks are a little slow, too. It takes them extra time to help Joe memorize the scripts.

We’ll eat our hats if they don’t.

Good thing the media’s own poll numbers are in the toilet, too. Americans aren’t exactly hanging on the media’s every word.

And the media still can’t cast our votes for us.

Yep!

Meanwhile:

That just about sums it up.

***

