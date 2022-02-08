Yesterday, CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen told us that an increasing number of Democratic governors and local leaders lifting mask mandates is a good thing.

In the coming days, we will see many Governors and local leaders lift mask mandates. This is the right step, and marks a needed shift from government-imposed requirement to individual decision. It helps to preserve public health authority for when it’s needed again. @wolfblitzer pic.twitter.com/66zwIw6vgH — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) February 7, 2022

In case that wasn’t enough to convince you, Dr. Wen elaborated further on the subject, explaining that “the science has changed” and we should proceed accordingly:

NEW – CNN's health pundit Leana Wen says "the science has changed" on mandatory face masks.pic.twitter.com/JHfvvkCpnu — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 8, 2022

It’s always about following The Science™. And The Science™ is always settled … until it’s time to move the goalposts. Then all bets are off!

And you end up where we are right now, with Dr. Leana Wen and Pals pretending that they were only ever motivated by science and not by a desire to keep political power concentrated in Democrats’ hands.

You misspelled polling data https://t.co/Xn6DKr7Gf6 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) February 8, 2022

What a coincidence that the science changed at the exact moment a bunch of Democrat governors ended mask mandates in an election year! https://t.co/Ijy90Ytihf — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 8, 2022

How convenient. The science has changed on the incandescently unpopular policy to which lefty politicians and technocrats have been ideologically clinging, just as voter sentiment was hardening in the runup to a national election. Sometimes in politics you just get lucky! https://t.co/iVoEaJL3qj — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) February 8, 2022

That's the thing about science. It can change on the drop of new polling numbers. https://t.co/6v8YyiRzd6 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 8, 2022

Something changed, but it wasn’t the science. It was the politics. https://t.co/8fMDmU9J7B — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 8, 2022

It was always the politics.

Weird. “I trust the science” has been the go-to moral response to questioning CDC policy. Now we’re told the science can change. Are we still not allowed to question CDC policy? https://t.co/c4RTQnoFbe — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 8, 2022

We’re allowed to question CDC policy if the CDC questions it first. They have to do it first, otherwise we’re anti-science.

“The science has changed” is code for “we were wrong and people have caught on to our lies and we’re afraid of the backlash.” https://t.co/GN3mEkWHkD — Freedom25 (@RRenn25) February 8, 2022

We will just repeat what the “conspiracy theorists” said and were banned for the last 2 years. https://t.co/vzZoozjk6z — RashyLongSleevz (@Tony2Gloves) February 8, 2022

The 'science' never changed. It's been a lie from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/35UV4HmDmY — Josh Talley (@jmtalley) February 8, 2022

This ghoul went from “let’s KN95 infants in schools!” to “liberty!” in two months. The Great Gaslighting. https://t.co/3GONTPvcBY — Mitchell (@Mitchel13290681) February 8, 2022

And the walls come tumbling down. https://t.co/N8MiF2rVxd — John Rich (@johnrich) February 8, 2022

Before long, all that will be left at CNN is a pile of rubble.

CNN is a place of lies and misinformation and should be cancelled immediately. 😉 https://t.co/B3FRaaU3jK — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 8, 2022

