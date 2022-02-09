Earlier we told you that the White House Covid response team had “suddenly” scheduled a press conference today. That comes after the news that multiple Democrat governors have said they would be removing mask mandates in their states. Add it all up and it’s clear many Democrats know they’re limping into the midterms, and the attempts to gaslight voters into believing they didn’t support the things they clearly supported have begun.

The Biden administration says every pivot they make on Covid is about “the science,” but we think this has more to do with it:

Biden job approval dips below 40 percent for first time in RealClearPolitics average of polls: 39.8% approve, 54.4% disapprove. https://t.co/68MeU1ximM pic.twitter.com/SBL7e1LOCQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 9, 2022

D’OH! Time for the Biden administration to change “the science” yet again!

Dems dramatic pivot on COVID mandates has nothing to do with science and everything to do with political science https://t.co/oTcu6s8lfG — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) February 9, 2022

Yep, and they couldn’t make it more obvious.

The real reason why Dems are finally giving up the covid mandates https://t.co/JjJpYn60u7 — John Mackey (@JMack_GGSN) February 9, 2022

The root cause of the changing science: https://t.co/dKfsgYLWLz — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) February 9, 2022

So it's actually more like 29/64 — Killin Time (@killintime940) February 9, 2022

This is why you may now remove your mask. https://t.co/3ZvwbYKxK2 — Craig Lambert (@lambert_craig) February 9, 2022

The trend is just as incredible as the new low. That looks like a pretty linear decline, I keep expecting it to tapper off, but his numbers just keep going lower. — Josh Teasdale (@JoshRTeasdale) February 9, 2022

How low can it go?

