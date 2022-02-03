Earlier, we told you about David French’s call for grace and forgiveness for Whoopi Goldberg.

A lovely sentiment, to be sure. But as @politicalmath pointed out, it didn’t mean much coming from French.

PoliMath’s call for intellectual consistency is reasonable and logical. So it’s only natural that Bulwark writer-at-large Tim Miller would have a problem with it:

With all due respect, Tim, STFU.

No, seriously. As a Bulwark buffoon, you already don’t have an intellectual or moral leg to stand on. But your attempt to own @politicalmath is just plain disingenuous and stupid.

Just what this discussion needed: Pissy Popehat and he-man conservative-woman-hater Christian Effing Vanderbrouk to chime in.

Perhaps Christian would like to show us where @politicalmath said that Roseanne’s tweet was appropriate or good. While Christian digs for that nonexistent needle in a haystack, we’ll get back to Tim Miller.

“Consistent” is not in Tim Miller’s or The Bulwark’s vocabulary.

So much conserving of conservatism over at The Bulwark.

Tim really does need to get over himself. Like yesterday.

Miller’s self-righteous bluster is as empty as his conscience.

“Projection” is right.

PoliMath lives rent-free in Tim Miller’s head. So we’ll let him have the last word — and the last laugh:

Shut up, Tim.

