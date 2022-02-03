Earlier, we told you about David French’s call for grace and forgiveness for Whoopi Goldberg.

Shouldn’t apologies count for something? Given that we’re all imperfect, we should *want* a society where contrition meets forgiveness? Yet we’re constantly pushing towards a graceless society that treats apologies purely as confessions and thus grounds for further punishment. — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 2, 2022

A lovely sentiment, to be sure. But as @politicalmath pointed out, it didn’t mean much coming from French.

When David French writes about Whoopie Goldberg he should include, in the first paragraph, an apology for his hateful stance toward Roseanne and a list of the people on the right who should get their jobs back before he even starts talking about Goldberg https://t.co/rtXTEhqZAd — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 3, 2022

PoliMath’s call for intellectual consistency is reasonable and logical. So it’s only natural that Bulwark writer-at-large Tim Miller would have a problem with it:

For 4 years Math has stewed over the comeuppance Roseanne received for her racist tweets. It has rolled over and over in his head tormenting him. But the war wasn’t over. He laid in wait, resting in the tall grass until a moment came to strike @DavidAFrench. Today was the day pic.twitter.com/qaQpxIZYgq — Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 3, 2022

With all due respect, Tim, STFU.

No, seriously. As a Bulwark buffoon, you already don’t have an intellectual or moral leg to stand on. But your attempt to own @politicalmath is just plain disingenuous and stupid.

His number of angry tweets surely won’t exceed 10,000 — RadicalLeftLunaticHat (@Popehat) February 3, 2022

these situations are not equivalent pic.twitter.com/WJf2KZTzWq — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) February 3, 2022

Just what this discussion needed: Pissy Popehat and he-man conservative-woman-hater Christian Effing Vanderbrouk to chime in.

Perhaps Christian would like to show us where @politicalmath said that Roseanne’s tweet was appropriate or good. While Christian digs for that nonexistent needle in a haystack, we’ll get back to Tim Miller.

Your problem is that he… doesn't have the memory of a goldfish? — Cristine Rice (@PstafarianPrice) February 3, 2022

Maybe he's being consistent? — Howard Carter (@HowardRCarter) February 3, 2022

“Consistent” is not in Tim Miller’s or The Bulwark’s vocabulary.

Lol, @politicalmath called out Mr Morals @DavidAFrench for his clear double standards that he applies these morals to. Miller thinks that's somehow a negative? https://t.co/rCTzkMynDp — John Locke (@jlocke613) February 3, 2022

Reminder that this PoS lib is a regular on Joy Reid. The same Joy Reid who had a history of writing pretty militantly anti-gay things and who came up with one of the most ridiculous lies of all time when caught: that she was hacked. She faced zero consequences. https://t.co/lg9b3VvLK5 — David Sharp (@DavidSharp84) February 3, 2022

Super principled Never Trumper makes unprincipled sneers to defend his buddies lack of principles. https://t.co/39IzK9xJZx — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) February 3, 2022

So much conserving of conservatism over at The Bulwark.

LOL get over yourself Tim. https://t.co/htuqMwvxKQ — Joseph Torres (@joesghost99) February 3, 2022

Tim really does need to get over himself. Like yesterday.

It's kind of funny, one was man enough to QRT and one of you resorted to a screenshot. Funny, but not unexpected. https://t.co/Z44bgf243w — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 3, 2022

Instead of behind a screen shot like a coward i will say it to your face you and French or coward kahbas — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) February 3, 2022

Miller’s self-righteous bluster is as empty as his conscience.

Replace Math with Tim, and Roseanne with Math, and you’ll see exactly where this tweet comes from. Not from reality, or even knowing anything about Math as a person -or if he does, not caring about it, but from 100% unadulterated projection. https://t.co/yXRPYl8oDD — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) February 3, 2022

“Projection” is right.

Seems like you have stewed over him for 4 years. Weird. — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) February 3, 2022

I get the distinct impression you’re the one he has thought about like that for many years. — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) February 3, 2022

PoliMath lives rent-free in Tim Miller’s head. So we’ll let him have the last word — and the last laugh:

This is such a self-own "omg, this guy wants to defend *everyone* from cancellation, even people I hate. And he wants us to be consistent! What a maroon!" Yes, that is what I wanthttps://t.co/GaobZysSXK — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 3, 2022

I agree with French. I agree with him more than he agrees with himself.https://t.co/jiE0pKu8zR — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 3, 2022

I've been arguing for grace for *forever* and it doesn't work if we apply it selectively I'll occasionally bring up how *insane* it is that Michael Richards got cancelled for years b/c of a terrible mistake on stage And when I do people accuse me of defending a racist — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 3, 2022

When we apply selective grace, when we accept the apologies of one person but not another, we're saying "I don't actually believe in grace, I just like this person and that's my guiding light. People I like should be allowed to make mistakes" — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 3, 2022

Shut up, Tim.

