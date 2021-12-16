When The Bulwark first came onto the political media scene, they said they’d be fighting for conservatism, fighting for the silent majority of Americans whose conservative values didn’t align with Trumpism.

In reality, The Bulwark hasn’t fought for anything other than the right to fellate themselves and call it principled journalism.

That’s why they do things like hire writers-at-large like Tim Miller, who does things like this:

On BBB, Manchin and the Democrats mistaken political strategery. “Right now Republican senators in blue and purple states are voting lock-step against the Democratic agenda without feeling any pressure at all.” https://t.co/Ct6N8vj8od — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 16, 2021

And of course that gets the Bill Kristol Seal of Approval:

“If Dems want to avoid annihilation in 2022, they need a different approach. The current path of depressing the base by not delivering on pie-in-the-sky promises and simultaneously alienating swing voters who think they are going overboard is not working.”https://t.co/3e7suBXFYo — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 16, 2021

Careful, Tim and Bill. You guys’ll go blind if you keep this up.

There are certainly legitimate and intelligent arguments to be made by liberals that Democrats should hold their noses and hold onto Dem Sen. Joe Manchin. But Tim Miller decided not to go that route and opted instead for the infinitely more effective sneering-condescension approach:

I honestly don’t know if it’s even possible to try to appeal specifically to a tinier sliver of American society. pic.twitter.com/563lEfz1Rz — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 16, 2021

Really putting the “bull” in “Bulwark.”

Who, in the actual hell, is this even for? — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 16, 2021

It’s not for anyone who wants to appeal to West Virginia voters, that’s for sure.

"WHY WON'T THESE DIPSHIT RUBES VOTE FOR MY PREFERRED CANDIDATE????" he screamed into his macbook as he sat down to write his next column. — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) December 16, 2021

I for one could use another 10 points out of the rurals, they should keep this up https://t.co/yAFq1jBkKh — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) December 16, 2021

It’s certainly a bold strategy, we’ll give him that.

it's one of those niche audiences that could possibly fill a high school auditorium. https://t.co/DwU7K2ftrI — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) December 16, 2021

Odds are good that a high school auditorium would still be way too roomy.

The Bulwark is like one of those bizarre kink subreddits that appeals to a handful of people. — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 16, 2021

Who here, and be honest, would be shocked to find out there was a subreddit for people who draw cat ears and tails on Liz Cheney pictures and you scroll down to see: Moderated by

– Jim Swift

– Charlie Sykes — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 16, 2021

Show of hands: Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

man, a true wonder how jeb bush (a decent man, mind you) lost to donald trump with this braintrust on the payroll https://t.co/3d6X5zL8hr — kaitlin believes taiwan is a country (@thefactualprep) December 16, 2021

Real head-scratcher, that.

And yet Tim Miller persists — Droz's Research Papers (@DrozPapers) December 16, 2021

Tim can persist all he wants. He’s still going to be a joke. Just like The Bulwark.

