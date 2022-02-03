Don’t get us wrong: we have thoroughly enjoyed calling Whoopi Goldberg out for her ignorant and legitimately offensive remarks about the Holocaust. We can’t deny the schadenfreude factor.

That said, when we decry cancel culture here, we decry it for everyone. Even liberals who say egregiously stupid things. So we can understand where David French is coming from when he calls for grace for Whoopi Goldberg:

Shouldn’t apologies count for something? Given that we’re all imperfect, we should *want* a society where contrition meets forgiveness? Yet we’re constantly pushing towards a graceless society that treats apologies purely as confessions and thus grounds for further punishment. — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 2, 2022

Goldberg shouldn’t’ve been suspended from “The View” for two weeks. Particularly because it’s all ultimately an empty gesture on ABC’s part.

But dammit if it’s not difficult to see French’s tweet as somewhat empty in its own right.

Of course they should. But they did not for Megyn Kelly, Gina Carano, or Ilya Shapiro. Until you realize grace only flows in one direction & punishment in the other, you are a useful idiot playing by the rules of a game your opposition isn’t playing. https://t.co/CrAdwtqxcm — Stacey – Gen X – The Sleeper Generation (@ScotsFyre) February 3, 2022

“Grace only flows in one direction & punishment in the other.” That could be David French’s creed.

When Gina Carano was canceled over far less, David had nothing to say. When Roseanne, crazy as she may be, was canceled, David cheered it on. But when Whoopi, one of the most bad-faith actors on TV, gets a meager two-week suspension, David's tone is suddenly much different. https://t.co/xvKFpHyDiT pic.twitter.com/mVGP2UuehP — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 2, 2022

We don’t support cancel culture, but we’re all in favor of calling out hypocrisy and double standards when we see them.

I am anti-cancelling (for everyone) but I think this is an important point. I think anyone who on the right or center right should refuse to talk about Goldberg until the left faces up to the fact that they do this shamelessly to their hated tribehttps://t.co/zg3NccidvM — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 3, 2022

And I mean literally refuse to talk about it When they go on MSNBC or CNN and someone asks about Whoopie Goldberg, they should literally say "I will not say anything until you call for Disney to rehire Gina Carano" — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 3, 2022

Seems more than reasonable.

When David French writes about Whoopie Goldberg he should include, in the first paragraph, an apology for his hateful stance toward Roseanne and a list of the people on the right who should get their jobs back before he even starts talking about Goldberg https://t.co/rtXTEhqZAd — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 3, 2022

We like that idea. We like it a lot.

So, David French, do you like it, too?

I agree with David. I’d just like to see David agree with David. — InelegantOne (@inelegant_one) February 3, 2022

That would be nice, wouldn’t it?

