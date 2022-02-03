Don’t get us wrong: we have thoroughly enjoyed calling Whoopi Goldberg out for her ignorant and legitimately offensive remarks about the Holocaust. We can’t deny the schadenfreude factor.

That said, when we decry cancel culture here, we decry it for everyone. Even liberals who say egregiously stupid things. So we can understand where David French is coming from when he calls for grace for Whoopi Goldberg:

Goldberg shouldn’t’ve been suspended from “The View” for two weeks. Particularly because it’s all ultimately an empty gesture on ABC’s part.

But dammit if it’s not difficult to see French’s tweet as somewhat empty in its own right.

Trending

“Grace only flows in one direction & punishment in the other.” That could be David French’s creed.

We don’t support cancel culture, but we’re all in favor of calling out hypocrisy and double standards when we see them.

Seems more than reasonable.

We like that idea. We like it a lot.

So, David French, do you like it, too?

That would be nice, wouldn’t it?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cancel cultureDavid FrenchGina CaranoMegyn KellyRoseanneWhoopi Goldberg

Recommended Twitchy Video