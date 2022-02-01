Brian Stelter is a brave firefighter, one of the bravest out there.

But when it comes to Joe Rogan, Brian’s not brave at all. In fact, he’s downright terrified. Terrified that people out there who aren’t as enlightened as he is will choose Rogan’s podcast over a Real News outlet like CNN.

Seriously, Brian’s just beside himself:

CNN’s @brianstelter: People trusting Joe Rogan over “newsrooms like CNN” are “a problem that’s much bigger than Spotify” pic.twitter.com/3RnifScIzk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 1, 2022

“Not all opinions are created equal, and none are created as equal as CNN opinions.” OK, we made that last part up, but is there any doubt that that’s Stelter’s argument here?

More signs this is in some large way a pissing match between old/sunset media and new/sunrise media. @CNN/ print vs. @Spotify/ interwebs https://t.co/Mk0mMDt06L — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) February 1, 2022

The sun is definitely setting on CNN.

The actual problem is that people like Brian don’t see the reason for that. https://t.co/oqY08OQVY3 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 1, 2022

Brian Stelter and CNN are too smug and self-righteous to realize that Joe Rogan didn’t destroy their reputation.

Dan Rather on Reliable Sources, Adam Schiff pushing Russian disinformation, fact checking one side….how did we ever get here https://t.co/6rXlL3LN93 — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) February 1, 2022

Easier to blame Joe Rogan than start cultivating self-awareness.

@brianstelter, like most journos, has a staggering lack of self awareness. https://t.co/JpW5093pOf — Cash McCarty (@cash_mccarty) February 1, 2022

Be less self-aware, Brian. If you can. https://t.co/N6pc8kuV9v — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) February 1, 2022

This is the captain of the Titanic explaining why it's the iceberg's problem. https://t.co/451BySlxRd — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 1, 2022

