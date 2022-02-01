Brian Stelter is a brave firefighter, one of the bravest out there.

But when it comes to Joe Rogan, Brian’s not brave at all. In fact, he’s downright terrified. Terrified that people out there who aren’t as enlightened as he is will choose Rogan’s podcast over a Real News outlet like CNN.

Seriously, Brian’s just beside himself:

“Not all opinions are created equal, and none are created as equal as CNN opinions.” OK, we made that last part up, but is there any doubt that that’s Stelter’s argument here?

The sun is definitely setting on CNN.

Brian Stelter and CNN are too smug and self-righteous to realize that Joe Rogan didn’t destroy their reputation.

Easier to blame Joe Rogan than start cultivating self-awareness.

