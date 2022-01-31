Joe Rogan is a comedian and has no business interviewing scientists or doctors in the interest of learning more about COVID.

Culture writer, author, and feminist podcaster Kat Rosenfield, on the other hand, is a gen-you-wine Reliable Source according to CNN’s Brian Stelter. Rosenfield was on this weekend’s edition of “Reliable Sources,” where she explained to Stelter and his audience why no one should be listening to Joe Rogan.

First, she emphasized that Joe Rogan’s popularity is “really, really frightening to people” who understand that we can only trust the mainstream media for accurate information (naturally, Oliver Darcy agrees):

Spotify could remove Joe Rogan tomorrow "and it wouldn't make a dent. It wouldn't make a dent in his audience," @katrosenfield says. "People would still listen to him and, crucially, they still wouldn't trust more mainstream media sources." pic.twitter.com/tpi4L47nh0 — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) January 30, 2022

Thank you, Kat, for your astute observations.

Not only would it not make a dent, Joe Rogan took a hit in audience size to go to Spotify. Same as Howard Stern and satellite. That's why both their deals were so lucrative. The only incentive to go exclusive is financial. https://t.co/4AUEIogo3p — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 31, 2022

No, listen to Kat! She’s really got her finger on the pulse.

She knows what’s best for us, even if we don’t:

Writer @katrosenfield: “People are fundamentally angry about not being able to stop [Joe Rogan’s] audience from wanting news that is bad for them, you know … We are all haunted by the spectre of this guy who is listening to Joe Rogan and internalizing this bad information" pic.twitter.com/4TALEhbJgj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 30, 2022

Rosenfield: "Here is people who, they like something that we — you know, who consider ourselves more enlightened — don’t think is good for them, we think that they’re internalizing this misinformation and using it to make bad decisions …" pic.twitter.com/aFkoAWHFje — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 30, 2022

Oh, forgive us! We, the Unenlightened!

People who are “enlightened” know watching Joe Rogan is bad for you https://t.co/8WTI1eupAn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 30, 2022

Much like Doritos.

CNN just compared Joe Rogan to a bag of Doritos and are indirectly implying that the mainstream media is like a salad, a "healthy choice" when it comes to information.. https://t.co/g3izHj99vd — NoWorldSystem (@lowfreqfilms) January 31, 2022

Enlightened people know what the rest of us should consume: a steady diet of mainstream media word salad. It’s for our own good.

So close. "Consider ourselves more enlightened, but aren't". — Bryan (@Bryanireland) January 31, 2022

Now, it’s important to point out:

Start listening at 1:13 and especially listen to the last 12 seconds. She's pretty explicit that no one should bother trying to shut down Rogan.https://t.co/eN6iqYKmcY — Reliant Scimitar (@ScimitarReliant) January 30, 2022

Indeed, Rosenfield herself is not advocating for Rogan to be deplatformed. She at least understands that Rogan’s fans aren’t going to start watching and reading CNN if Spotify dumps him.

That said, though, it’s understandable that this “more enlightened” BS would stick in so many people’s craw. CNN regularly chooses condescension as an outreach tactic and has yet to be rewarded by skeptics of the MSM, as far as we can tell. They seem to believe that if they keep doing it, it’ll finally work someday.

Their mindset in a nutshell https://t.co/5Wkgcpx0qK — KLee (@LeeKurtiss) January 30, 2022

and they wonder why people hate them.https://t.co/00tcfJPJ8M — Dusty Bottoms 🇺🇸 (@bottoms_dusty) January 31, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video