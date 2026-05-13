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Watch a Bunch of 'Journalists' Just Nod Along As AOC Pushes BS Spin About the Va. Supreme Court Ruling

Doug P. | 12:00 PM on May 13, 2026
Meme

It's time for another episode of "A Democrat Didn't Give Us the Entire Story." 

Today we feature Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a few "journalists" who were gathered around when she said this about the Virginia Supreme Court ruling striking down the Dems' redistricting referendum:

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As usual, there's something that AOC decided not to mention because she'd be torpedoing her own talking point:

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In short, the Court did what the Democrats requested and now the Dems are attacking them for it: 

And of course there was zero pushback from any of the "journalists" listening to AOC's spin: 

There's the kind of "journalism" on display that is why trust in the media has gone completely down the drain. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress while the Democrats tell lie after lie in their effort to stop that from happening.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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