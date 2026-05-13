Watch a Bunch of 'Journalists' Just Nod Along As AOC Pushes BS Spin About the Va. Supreme Court Ruling

It's time for another episode of "A Democrat Didn't Give Us the Entire Story."

Today we feature Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a few "journalists" who were gathered around when she said this about the Virginia Supreme Court ruling striking down the Dems' redistricting referendum:

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AOC: What is extremely disturbing about what has happened in Virginia is this court overturned the will of three million Virginians. They can say what they want about the ballot initiative, but they explicitly chose to issue this ruling after the election happened. They had all… pic.twitter.com/NC7kUsMikB — Acyn (@Acyn) May 13, 2026

As usual, there's something that AOC decided not to mention because she'd be torpedoing her own talking point:

What a moron.



That talking point was debunked like 4 days ago – the court even wrote very clearly that they held back their decision at the express request of the Virginia Democrats.



Even though everyone knew before voting began in the referendum that it was likely illegal — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) May 13, 2026

Nice bullshit talking point. The Democrats explicitly requested SCOVA wait until after the vote to issue its ruling. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 13, 2026

Here is the Dems’ lawyer Matthew Seligman arguing Apr 27 that SCOVA was right to delay this decision until after the vote, as requested by Dems citing VA precedent. It takes 2 mins of oral argument to hear this. https://t.co/AVk8WqtNMW pic.twitter.com/IiICPEFflp — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 13, 2026

In short, the Court did what the Democrats requested and now the Dems are attacking them for it:

AOC spreads the same lie: The Democrats, in litigation, demanded that the VA Supreme Court wait until after the referendum was complete. The court agreed, concurring that this was precedent. Now the Democrats are attacking the court for agreeing with it. https://t.co/nIwdHxQbhk — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 13, 2026

And of course there was zero pushback from any of the "journalists" listening to AOC's spin:

Not a single reporter stopped her to point out that it was Democrats who demanded no ruling until after the election, citing constitutionality issues.



They all just nod along. https://t.co/Fby3dyTxOZ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 13, 2026

There's the kind of "journalism" on display that is why trust in the media has gone completely down the drain.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress while the Democrats tell lie after lie in their effort to stop that from happening.

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