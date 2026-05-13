Explosive Senate Hearing Today: CIA Insider Testifies Fauci 'Injected Himself' to Kill Lab Leak Consensus

Oh, well that's troubling.

NEW: Active CIA employee James Erdman testifies in the Senate that in August 2021, the intelligence community was prepared to determine that the COVID-19 pandemic likely began as a leak from a Chinese lab, but days later, that changed after Dr. Anthony Fauci “injected himself”… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 13, 2026

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So, all the people who said they believed Fauci was either lying or misinformed were right? Interesting.

Why would Fauci 'inject' himself into this argument and change the lab leak theory? What was his motivation?





Looks like people owe Tom Cotton an apology.

Dr. Fauci funded the Wuhan lab that created the COVID virus with your tax dollars and then actively worked to cover up intelligence community assessments that clearly showed COVID originated in the Wuhan lab. https://t.co/0mz1JbA7jx — Theo Wold (@RealTheoWold) May 13, 2026

That would be a motivation to cover it up.

Fauci for Prison https://t.co/DVtgYI5Gm9 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 13, 2026

Please never #FreeFauci.

Top Fauci adviser indicted for COVID records cover-up.



CIA whistleblower confirms government officials like Fauci worked behind the scenes to suppress lab leak theory.



Actions to rein in the Deep State and reform our public health agencies are needed. https://t.co/TOdw0B6cEj — Morgan Griffith (@RepMGriffith) May 13, 2026

He “injected himself” in the IC assessment because he helped funding flout post-moratorium guidelines meant to prevent risky gain of function research.



They then used that funding to support research they knew carried “dual-use” WMD potential in CHINA of all places, at a PLA… https://t.co/DBP8YKEkpX — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) May 13, 2026

It's so disturbing on many levels. So many people died. So many families suffered. There was so much damage done.

The excerpt ends with "injected himself" and I sort of hoped that the sentence was going to be "Fauci injected himself with his experimental super-serum, unleashing a murderous goblin from his chest cavity which threatened to kill them, their families, and their pets." https://t.co/Ox7lNf2Nyc — bit(((maelstrom))) (@bitmaelstrom) May 13, 2026

Don't give that wacky dude any ideas.

NEW: There are zero Democrats from the Senate Homeland Security Committee present for opening statements as an active CIA employee testifies before the committee about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic & a U.S. government coverup.

GOP Senators here include Moody, Moreno,… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 13, 2026

They don't care.

This is amazing. Even more amazing, although not surprising, is that no - repeat no - Democrats attended. Then in the middle of the hearing, a spokesman from the CIA sent a statement over dismissing and ridiculing the hearing. Unbelievable! https://t.co/9YpgyTDMww — Patrick Casey (@PatrickJCasey) May 13, 2026

Democrats don't care about Americans.

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I'm old enough to remember when Trump announced in an April 2020 press briefing that it was a Chinese lab leak and the entire political/medical establishment threw a fit — VJ Maxwell 📡 (@vortmax79) May 13, 2026

The only thing the at-large citizenry cares about is arrests, charges, trials, prison sentences. Hard full stop. The end. — MarineB408 (@MarineB408) May 13, 2026

There needs to be accountability.

It came from CHINA pic.twitter.com/5H4AcpLHAv — Young Nationalist (@YngNationalist) May 13, 2026

Trump was right. Again.

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