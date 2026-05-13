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Explosive Senate Hearing Today: CIA Insider Testifies Fauci 'Injected Himself' to Kill Lab Leak Consensus

justmindy
justmindy | 11:50 AM on May 13, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Oh, well that's troubling.

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So, all the people who said they believed Fauci was either lying or misinformed were right? Interesting.

Why would Fauci 'inject' himself into this argument and change the lab leak theory? What was his motivation?

Looks like people owe Tom Cotton an apology. 

That would be a motivation to cover it up.

Please never #FreeFauci.

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It's so disturbing on many levels. So many people died. So many families suffered. There was so much damage done.

Don't give that wacky dude any ideas.

They don't care.

Democrats don't care about Americans.

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There needs to be accountability. 

Trump was right. Again.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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ANTHONY FAUCI CHINA CIA COVID-19 TOM COTTON

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Watch a Bunch of 'Journalists' Just Nod Along As AOC Pushes BS Spin About the Va. Supreme Court Ruling Doug P.
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