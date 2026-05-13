Mehdi Hasan Asks When It Became OK for a President to Call a Reporter Stupid and Gets Some Answers

When it comes to presidents being mean to reporters or the Left's lawfare efforts, a lot of Democrats have a knack for suppressing any pangs of self-awareness that might try to surface.
Another such example arose after the Democrats got triggered by Trump called a reporter with a ballroom question a "dumb person":
TRUMP: We have a ballroom that's under budget. It's going up right here. I've doubled the size of it because we obviously need that.— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2026
REPORTER: The price doubled
TRUMP: I doubled the size of it, you dumb person. You are not a smart person. pic.twitter.com/6f4acQshov
That sent a few Democrats and "journalists" to their fainting couches.
Mehdi Hasan asked a question that people were happy to help answer:
When did we normalize this? When did it become okay for a president to tell a female reporter she’s a ‘dumb person’ for asking a totally legitimate question about his contradictory answers? Was there a specific date and time it become okay? Normal? Normalized? https://t.co/iv1ydBN1tR— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 13, 2026
The answer is "not very many years ago" in this example:
Probably around this time https://t.co/QV9oUtmaCg pic.twitter.com/NhxtWluNrI— Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) May 13, 2026
Pepperidge Farms remembers: https://t.co/HZk01pdaqV— AmericaAsFounded🍊 (@SinceWollman86) May 13, 2026
We hope that helped answer the question.
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