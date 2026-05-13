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Mehdi Hasan Asks When It Became OK for a President to Call a Reporter Stupid and Gets Some Answers

Doug P. | 12:58 PM on May 13, 2026
Meme screenshot

When it comes to presidents being mean to reporters or the Left's lawfare efforts, a lot of Democrats have a knack for suppressing any pangs of self-awareness that might try to surface. 

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Another such example arose after the Democrats got triggered by Trump called a reporter with a ballroom question a "dumb person":

That sent a few Democrats and "journalists" to their fainting couches.

Mehdi Hasan asked a question that people were happy to help answer: 

The answer is "not very many years ago" in this example: 

We hope that helped answer the question. 

*****

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