Chasing Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema into the bathroom didn’t seem to be an effective way for liberal activists to persuade her to throw her lot in with Build Back Better and immigration reform. But maybe “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” can motivate Sinema to do the right (read: Left) thing:

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema repeatedly goes against her own party. Democrats are fed up and so are we. pic.twitter.com/YbP1aozOwv — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 31, 2022

Did you catch Bee’s little shout-out to gerrymandering as a threat to our democracy? Guess she hasn’t read about what’s happening in New York (where her show used to be taped).

And of course the fact that Bee earnestly uses “Latinx” speaks to her credibility on, well, anything.

As obnoxious as Samantha Bee is, we can’t help but be kind of touched by her sincere belief that she knows what the hell she’s talking about. It’s almost endearing, in a way.

We’re sure Sen. Sinema is also impressed.

She's still doing this show? https://t.co/B4XRCOGvo0 — Make Pokémon Great Again (@nayroftownsvill) January 31, 2022

This show is still on? https://t.co/fGCZ9fSIh1 — John Stephen Walsh (@jswriter65) January 31, 2022

How can this show possibly still be on the air — Big Jay Shooke (@JShooke) January 31, 2022

That’s what’s so impressive about it! It aspires to CNN’s abysmal ratings and somehow continues to stick around.

I literally know zero people that watch this show. I think that says a lot about the quality of people I surround myself with. https://t.co/vCHa4CsBu2 — JershFromTexas (@JershFromTx) January 31, 2022

Nothing but lies, just read the bills. I am glad so few people actually watch this garbage. https://t.co/TTRGf5ZuCe — By the numbers 📊📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱💉💉 (@TheRealFixNow) January 31, 2022

If we were Kyrsten Sinema, we wouldn’t put too much stock in Bee’s self-righteous indignation. We’re pretty sure that Sinema is more in tune with what Arizonans are looking for than the people who write Samantha Bee’s script.

Repeatedly? Might want to check the votes — Stone Cold Moog (Poster of the Year Edition) (@MMoog38) January 31, 2022

Kyrsten Sinema votes with Biden's agenda 97.5% of the time. The only thing she has voted differently than Biden admin position on is against getting rid of the filibuster, a position every Senate Dem had 2 years ago: https://t.co/07ZfFe2Nd2 https://t.co/Xijhx7vOLZ — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 31, 2022

Whoops!

Putting aside that this is supposed to be a comedy talk show but lacks any humor, Samantha Bee is spreading misinformation here. That will lead to threats for KS. Yet no mobs calling for TBS to cancel her show, no pressure on advertisers, no articles about the dangers here. — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 31, 2022

Twitter will never take down this tweet https://t.co/dVECN69ZV4 — The Streeter (@thestreeter) January 31, 2022

What can Samantha Bee say? Some misinformation is more equal than others.

She doesn't work for a political party. She works for the people of her state. Hope that helps! https://t.co/LJamw69uQJ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 31, 2022

Maverick senators from Arizona are no longer celebrated. https://t.co/gXemBYNNba — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 31, 2022

Old enough to remember when going against your party was a virtue! Or is that so 2020? https://t.co/3QNSkN4Elc — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) January 31, 2022

keep it up, maybe she'll vote against Biden's supreme court nominee https://t.co/xCuKfPabW0 — Dr. Ricardo (Pro-Representative Republic) Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 31, 2022

And then Samantha Bee can do a segment all about Kyrsten Sinema being a racist misogynist.

Too bad no one will see it.

Every single one of these shows is just therapy for libs. https://t.co/P6IGk5Gdx2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2022

This rules tho pic.twitter.com/QRtYbCZv53 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2022

Heh.

