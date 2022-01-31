Chasing Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema into the bathroom didn’t seem to be an effective way for liberal activists to persuade her to throw her lot in with Build Back Better and immigration reform. But maybe “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” can motivate Sinema to do the right (read: Left) thing:

Did you catch Bee’s little shout-out to gerrymandering as a threat to our democracy? Guess she hasn’t read about what’s happening in New York (where her show used to be taped).

And of course the fact that Bee earnestly uses “Latinx” speaks to her credibility on, well, anything.

As obnoxious as Samantha Bee is, we can’t help but be kind of touched by her sincere belief that she knows what the hell she’s talking about. It’s almost endearing, in a way.

We’re sure Sen. Sinema is also impressed.

That’s what’s so impressive about it! It aspires to CNN’s abysmal ratings and somehow continues to stick around.

If we were Kyrsten Sinema, we wouldn’t put too much stock in Bee’s self-righteous indignation. We’re pretty sure that Sinema is more in tune with what Arizonans are looking for than the people who write Samantha Bee’s script.

Whoops!

What can Samantha Bee say? Some misinformation is more equal than others.

And then Samantha Bee can do a segment all about Kyrsten Sinema being a racist misogynist.

Too bad no one will see it.

Heh.

