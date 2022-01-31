Here’s an interesting headline from the Washington Post on what’s happening with congressional districts in New York:

The headline may not seem all that remarkable on its face, but if you think about it a little bit, you might change your mind.

Hmmm …

You mean there’s a word for what New York Dems are doing? What could it be?

Should we get our dictionaries?

“Gerrymandering” certainly seems like the appropriate word to use here.

That tweet actually perfectly encapsulates what it is that WaPo is doing. “Fairly draw the districts” is what it’s called when Democrats do it; “gerrymander them the other way” … that’s Republicans’ M.O.

Yes … won(D)er what the (D)eal is.

Guess this is the moral of the story:

