Here’s an interesting headline from the Washington Post on what’s happening with congressional districts in New York:

New York lawmakers draw redistricting map that boosts Democrats https://t.co/awHPIznStU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 31, 2022

The headline may not seem all that remarkable on its face, but if you think about it a little bit, you might change your mind.

Hmmm …

They messed up the headline. There’s a word…. https://t.co/EivBFU6NRW — ConservativeDoc (@ConservativeDoc) January 31, 2022

There’s a word for this when Republicans do it that might apply here too https://t.co/G2JPWbPWdv — ArmedEsquire (@ArmedEsquire) January 31, 2022

You mean there’s a word for what New York Dems are doing? What could it be?

If only we had a term for this… https://t.co/AK4cY3eBc1 — Scott Brewer ☦️ (@MagisterScottus) January 31, 2022

Is there a word for describing this phenomenon? https://t.co/vI6VyDFgli — Tabellarius (@Mailman9) January 31, 2022

Should we get our dictionaries?

So you're saying they gerrymandered the districts.

Got it. 👍🏻 https://t.co/mvEp3ktvWB — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) January 31, 2022

The word they're looking for is "gerrymandering." https://t.co/0jnXWhpHl0 — WE0209 (@Pro_Nuke) January 31, 2022

“Gerrymandering” certainly seems like the appropriate word to use here.

Does it more fairly draw the districts or does it gerrymander them the other way? Inquiring minds want to know, but you never will from this bad headline — Carolina Girl (@CarolinaGirl585) January 31, 2022

That tweet actually perfectly encapsulates what it is that WaPo is doing. “Fairly draw the districts” is what it’s called when Democrats do it; “gerrymander them the other way” … that’s Republicans’ M.O.

Twitter told me only Republicans do this. https://t.co/88mlYgWJ44 — Scott Norris (@SNTheRock) January 31, 2022

The WaPo always uses the word gerrymandering when referring to Republicans draw redistricting maps – never w/ Democrats. Wonder why? https://t.co/8gWYyjqm8s — Ruth Peterson (@RuthAPeterson) January 31, 2022

Yes … won(D)er what the (D)eal is.

I believe the word you’re looking for is gerrymandering. Oh, I completely forgot, this kind of thing is only wrong when republicans do it. Democrats have never ever ever in a billion years done a single horrible thing. https://t.co/EntOHETVhb — Crass and Unsophisticated (@Kensley83) January 31, 2022

Guess this is the moral of the story:

