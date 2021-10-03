Protesters filmed themselves chasing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema into a bathroom at Arizona State University and demanded she vote for President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda and take action to protect illegal immigrants:

Protesters followed Sen. Sinema into the bathroom at Arizona State University to confront her on Build Back Better and immigration pic.twitter.com/NDSmeu0h2M — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 3, 2021

“This is sick and getting dangerous”:

This is sick and getting dangerous. You need to stop. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 3, 2021

And remind us again who was president in 2010:

🔴BREAKING: Blanca, an AZ immigrant youth confronts @SenatorSinema inside her classroom, where she teaches @ ASU. "in 2010 both my grandparents got deported bc of SB1070…my grandfather passed away 2 wks ago & I wasn't able to go to Mexico bc there is no pathway to citizenship." pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

The protesters blamed Sinema for the confrontation:

We wouldn't have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her. She's been completely inaccessible. We're sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives.

“Build back better, back the bill!" pic.twitter.com/3OA5t6e6Fl — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

One MAJOR problem for the protesters is Arizona has a law against videotaping a person inside a bathroom without their consent:

This is illegal in Arizona.https://t.co/AeY2pP9o0f — John McKelvey (@John_McKelvey) October 3, 2021

Man, it’s going to be wild if any of the people filming are in the country illegally and this is what gets them deported:

A few people pointed out that it's also illegal in the state to record someone in the bathroom.https://t.co/lMnCX70KXN — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) October 3, 2021

Other Dems in Arizona are defending the protesters as well:

Pro tip for politicians. A good way to not get harassed in restrooms by your constituents is to be available to meet and hear them out on the issues they are passionate about using normal channels. — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) October 3, 2021

Yeah, this is going to work.

