Friday’s jobs report day, and you know what that means: spin.

And it looks like Jen Psaki’s getting the party started early this month:

Jen’s just trying to manage expectations! And she’s succeeding, because we fully expected her to stand up at that podium and try to BS us.

You heard her. Employees calling in sick means higher unemployment. Pay attention!

It’s life during Joe Biden’s administration.

Not only is Jen Psaki seriously deluded if she thinks that Americans with functional brain cells will believe her spin, but it sounds like she knows something about the jobs report that makes her feel like she needs to make excuses for it.

Anyway, here’s some food for thought:

In a sane world, we’d expect a call from Jen Psaki to apologize to us for mocking us and lying to our faces.

