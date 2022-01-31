Friday’s jobs report day, and you know what that means: spin.

And it looks like Jen Psaki’s getting the party started early this month:

In preparation for job numbers to be released, Psaki makes it clear that 9 million people called out sick because of omicron at the time data was taken. pic.twitter.com/j1fsJGwWfK — MRCTV (@mrctv) January 31, 2022

Jen’s just trying to manage expectations! And she’s succeeding, because we fully expected her to stand up at that podium and try to BS us.

…lol what — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 31, 2022

You heard her. Employees calling in sick means higher unemployment. Pay attention!

Call in sick takes away people's jobs? 🥴 https://t.co/4418F4RpVk — Bino (@ATruthhurts) January 31, 2022

So just being out sick, means you’re unemployed….. is this real life? https://t.co/qOZjmnS7wq — LeonColeman (@LeonLeoParty) January 31, 2022

It’s life during Joe Biden’s administration.

Just to show you how dishonest Jen Psaki is – how much she lies to America every day – she's saying that jobs data will be weak because people called out sick. As we all know, people calling out sick are not UNEMPLOYED, and they are not counted in JOBLESS data.#PsakiLies https://t.co/0Vdtkiza6o — Mike 🇺🇸 (@MikeyDog) January 31, 2022

As others have pointed out, being sick does not cause you to be counted as unemployed. Amateur hour. https://t.co/mAdnMGCLvZ — Honkitude with Ottertude (@Mr_Honkitude) January 31, 2022

Not only is Jen Psaki seriously deluded if she thinks that Americans with functional brain cells will believe her spin, but it sounds like she knows something about the jobs report that makes her feel like she needs to make excuses for it.

Lol! That’s not how it works.

You are still employed if you are out sick. Sick time has nothing whatsoever to do with unemployment – job numbers. I suspect the report is going to be pretty bad if this kind of gaslighting is necessary. https://t.co/X7fZlSX4sk — Ladie Jaded (@ladie_jaded) January 31, 2022

That's not how any of this works, and that they're putting this really senseless excuse out shows it's not good news. https://t.co/r62YQBUA6l — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) January 31, 2022

Lol. Those jobs numbers bout to be dismal af. https://t.co/oGBUD9grHs — Mercury Retrograde (@JustDrew8055) January 31, 2022

Anyway, here’s some food for thought:

It is not a perfect analogy, but a CEO of a public company who made an intentionally false statement intended to downplay the forthcoming disappointing earnings data of her firm would expect a call from the SEC. https://t.co/AkeNdbROmN — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) January 31, 2022

In a sane world, we’d expect a call from Jen Psaki to apologize to us for mocking us and lying to our faces.

Recommended Twitchy Video