Because he’s a grownup, Fox News’ Peter Doocy didn’t melt down over Joe Biden calling him “a stupid son of a b*tch” on hot mic.”

Because he’s a grownup.

Unfortunately, too many journalists are not.

Now imagine if Jim Acosta and the rest of the drama queens who got rich crying about being called "Fake News" acted with this much aplomb during the Trump years https://t.co/QHmf7DEIBA — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 25, 2022

That would’ve been nice, but that’s not where our society is at.

And so, to that end, Glenn Greenwald decided to do a fun little thought exercise:

Grave attack on press freedom. This is what the Nazis did: incited hatred against those who challenged them ("Lügenpresse"). Solidarity with Peter Doocy. It's a dangerous time to tell the truth in America. I hope all press freedom groups and other outlets will condemn this attack https://t.co/St0Q4MuvGO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 24, 2022

Solidarity with Peter Doocy — and with Press Freedom. This kind of language against journalists is *not* OK. #StandWithDoocy pic.twitter.com/CmWtEDfSVw — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 25, 2022

“Apologizes” is not quite what Biden did, but whatever. He called Doocy and said some stuff.

Needless to say, Greenwald’s thought exercise caused quite a few people to sprain their brains:

Why Joe Biden, who I do not support, calling Peter Doocy, who I also do not support, a sob is the same as what the Nazis did. | By Glenn Greenwald https://t.co/jUHMSgjWgp — Jacob Smith (@jacobfhsmith) January 25, 2022

Glenn, we know you’re not actually laughing about this. — Devil Dinosaur (@Finger_Gunzz) January 25, 2022

It's not a day for laughing for people who care about press freedom. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 25, 2022

Fabulous.

What a fucking clown you are @ggreenwald. pic.twitter.com/HRhWnGZujh — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) January 25, 2022

This is a grave attack on freedom of speech. You’re doing what the Nazis did: inciting hatred against those who challenged them. It's a dangerous time to tell the truth in America. I hope all press freedom groups and other outlets will condemn this attack you have committed. — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) January 25, 2022

With each tweet, you get more confused about what is happening. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 25, 2022

Seems like Greenwald’s experiment is going exactly as planned.

“This is what the Nazis did.” pic.twitter.com/DeeYT5qkqE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 25, 2022

Ron is upset that Glenn has sarcastically stolen his entire brand. https://t.co/FOQQ3loA8Y — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 25, 2022

You never think something like that will happen to you!

Nah actually the problem is that you aren’t funny—never were, I want to stress that— and anything you say at this point is indistinguishable from parody now anyway. — Little Buff Boy (@BuzzfeedGDebord) January 25, 2022

My humor isn't meant for people like you. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 25, 2022

Clearly.

You suck at satire, occams razor gives us a more likely suggestion. You cornered yourself & are now trying to bullshit your way out of it. — nygma619 (Josh S.) (@Nygma619) January 25, 2022

OK, I confess. I was genuinely horrified and traumatized by Biden's use of vulgar language with Peter Doocy and now — to assuage the anger of liberals and leftists — I'm pretending I was just joking about it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 25, 2022

Can’t blame Greenwald for having fun with this.

jesus christ the amount of people who are taking this post at face value and not realizing it is sarcastic makes me almost lose what little faith i have left….idk why im suprised honestly but still 😳 — Stephen Turner (@Styve145) January 24, 2022

It's only enjoyable that way. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 25, 2022

True story.

You should’ve left the Nazi part out of your joke but it is wild how many people took this seriously — California Crypto (@CallyCrypto) January 25, 2022

They constantly compared Trump's insults of the media to that Nazi Lügenpresse phrase — I always found it deeply offensive — so that's why I included it.https://t.co/y9hdQvaoO3 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 25, 2022

Is it really so difficult to see Greenwald’s point?

lmao come on pic.twitter.com/6DkEGIGuqa — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) January 25, 2022

No, you come on.

its sarcastic. He's mocking how the media responded to this stuff under trump. — Big Billy (@BaseballPled) January 25, 2022

Bingo.

They're too stupid to understand what this means, so they're going to insist they got it right. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 25, 2022

Let them die on this hill if they want to. Greenwald’s just going to look down at them and laugh.

I've spent 5 years mocking the idea that mean tweets or insults from a president is a press freedom attack. I mock Acosta for this weekly. I used the title of his book. Dumb people even found this tweet where it's explained, but thought it was somehow incriminating. It's just IQ. pic.twitter.com/u8v6H54ETI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 25, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video