Because he’s a grownup, Fox News’ Peter Doocy didn’t melt down over Joe Biden calling him “a stupid son of a b*tch” on hot mic.”

Because he’s a grownup.

Unfortunately, too many journalists are not.

That would’ve been nice, but that’s not where our society is at.

And so, to that end, Glenn Greenwald decided to do a fun little thought exercise:

“Apologizes” is not quite what Biden did, but whatever. He called Doocy and said some stuff.

Needless to say, Greenwald’s thought exercise caused quite a few people to sprain their brains:

Fabulous.

Seems like Greenwald’s experiment is going exactly as planned.

You never think something like that will happen to you!

Clearly.

Can’t blame Greenwald for having fun with this.

True story.

Is it really so difficult to see Greenwald’s point?

No, you come on.

Bingo.

Let them die on this hill if they want to. Greenwald’s just going to look down at them and laugh.

