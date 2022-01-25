Yesterday, NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell helpfully pointed out that Joe Biden had a very good reason for calling Fox News’ Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a b*tch.” The president just doesn’t like when a reporter asks a question that has nothing to do with the topic at hand, like how Doocy asked about inflation during a presser about the economy.

Well, given O’Donnell’s spin, MSNBC’s shouldn’t come as much of a shock at all:

President Biden cursing at Peter Doocy shouldn't distract you from the fact that the president was right about inflation. https://t.co/6ETZfYA0jD — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 25, 2022

Everyone slamming President Biden for cursing at a reporter is missing the pointhttps://t.co/7wP2N7j93T — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 25, 2022

Man. MSNBC reeeeeeally doesn’t want to get deep into Joe Biden’s mean-tweet-on-hot-mic!

They’re really panicked over this for some reason https://t.co/rp8XERYaFv — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 25, 2022

So weird, right?

Leave Joe Biden aloooooone!

Could you be any more predictable? https://t.co/Na6hQjdS1l — MoparsRule (@MoparsRule) January 25, 2022

They could’ve at least tried to kinda-sorta-maybe pretend that they wouldn’t trip all over themselves to white-knight for Biden.

Breaking: MSNBC tries to deflect by saying this wasn’t a good question. “Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?" – it’s in fact an excellent question considering his poll ratings have tanked https://t.co/FdTCFsD09b — LitalianoVero (@LItalianoVero) January 25, 2022

You’d think MSNBC would understand what low ratings mean by now.

We’d tell MSNBC to never change, but they became a lost cause years ago. All they can do is stay the same.

