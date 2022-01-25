Yesterday, NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell helpfully pointed out that Joe Biden had a very good reason for calling Fox News’ Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a b*tch.” The president just doesn’t like when a reporter asks a question that has nothing to do with the topic at hand, like how Doocy asked about inflation during a presser about the economy.
Well, given O’Donnell’s spin, MSNBC’s shouldn’t come as much of a shock at all:
President Biden cursing at Peter Doocy shouldn't distract you from the fact that the president was right about inflation. https://t.co/6ETZfYA0jD
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 25, 2022
Everyone slamming President Biden for cursing at a reporter is missing the pointhttps://t.co/7wP2N7j93T
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 25, 2022
Man. MSNBC reeeeeeally doesn’t want to get deep into Joe Biden’s mean-tweet-on-hot-mic!
They’re really panicked over this for some reason https://t.co/rp8XERYaFv
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 25, 2022
So weird, right?
Old and busted: #Resist
New hotness: #LeseMajesteLawsNow https://t.co/SUZ0RZATBX
— Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) January 25, 2022
Leave Joe Biden aloooooone!
They’re so predictable. https://t.co/xhKFtf2t0k
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 25, 2022
Could you be any more predictable? https://t.co/Na6hQjdS1l
— MoparsRule (@MoparsRule) January 25, 2022
They could’ve at least tried to kinda-sorta-maybe pretend that they wouldn’t trip all over themselves to white-knight for Biden.
Breaking: MSNBC tries to deflect by saying this wasn’t a good question. “Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?" – it’s in fact an excellent question considering his poll ratings have tanked https://t.co/FdTCFsD09b
— LitalianoVero (@LItalianoVero) January 25, 2022
You’d think MSNBC would understand what low ratings mean by now.
Hahahahahahaha https://t.co/c25LuPOz4B
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 25, 2022
— Neil Gorsuch maskless (@GorsuchMaskless) January 25, 2022
We’d tell MSNBC to never change, but they became a lost cause years ago. All they can do is stay the same.
