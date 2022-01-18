Earlier today, we learned that Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly gearing up for a big reset in a desperate attempt to make us forget how much they suck.

“Biden’s reset plan, senior administration officials said, is to make his conversations with members of Congress less of a public priority and to emphasize spending more time communicating directly with Americans” https://t.co/n9bDK4oCGL — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) January 18, 2022

We can only assume that this tweet from Joe Biden’s official presidential Twitter account is part of that strategy:

Jim Crow 2.0 is about two insidious things: voter suppression and election subversion. It’s about making it harder to vote, who gets to count the vote, and whether your vote counts at all. We have to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 18, 2022

So much for Jen Psaki’s contention that Biden’s “everyone who disagrees with me is basically Jefferson Davis, Bull Connor, and George Wallace rolled into one big ginormous racist” screed last week “was not a partisan speech.”

Keep doubling down. Diminishing Jim Crow and comparing political opponents to segregationists to score political points is working great. Will hit 30% in no time. https://t.co/NXmddzzfsB — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 18, 2022

And suggesting to people that their votes don’t count is always a surefire way to bring the country together, Great-Uniter-style.

And here I thought undermining faith in elections was just like treason. https://t.co/H2dwcFvNQF — Smatt (@mdrache) January 18, 2022

Whether your vote COUNTS AT ALL? That is TRUMP LEVEL HYSTERIA. So, is @twitter going to start considering banning him for election misinformation? https://t.co/awg3rIgdjO — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 18, 2022

Is there a real issue with voting that needs to be fixed? YES. Is the issue all that significant? NOT REALLY. Are Trump and Biden fearmongering? ABSOLUTELY. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 18, 2022

Enough already.

The Biden administration thinks they can just lie and fearmonger their way out of the grave they’ve dug for themselves, but all they do is dig themselves even deeper.

.@POTUS continues to repeat the same lies and despicable comparisons that cost our state millions to salvage his failed agenda and dismal poll numbers. With 40-year high inflation and empty shelves at grocery stores, he refuses to address the concerns of hardworking Americans. https://t.co/J77vASLsO6 — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) January 18, 2022

President Biden demonstrates that he doesn't care about inflation, the border crisis, or crime. He cares about one thing: lying about election laws. No wonder his presidency is such a mess. https://t.co/P0epY7usQN — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 18, 2022

