Earlier today, we learned that Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly gearing up for a big reset in a desperate attempt to make us forget how much they suck.

We can only assume that this tweet from Joe Biden’s official presidential Twitter account is part of that strategy:

So much for Jen Psaki’s contention that Biden’s “everyone who disagrees with me is basically Jefferson Davis, Bull Connor, and George Wallace rolled into one big ginormous racist” screed last week “was not a partisan speech.”

And suggesting to people that their votes don’t count is always a surefire way to bring the country together, Great-Uniter-style.

Enough already.

The Biden administration thinks they can just lie and fearmonger their way out of the grave they’ve dug for themselves, but all they do is dig themselves even deeper.

