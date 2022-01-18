Joe Biden hasn’t even been President for a year and they’re already doing a full reset?

From NBC News: “The president’s advisers are looking at a variety of ways for him to engage more with Americans, officials said.”

NEW by @carolelee, @kwelkernbc & @mikememoli: With Pres. Biden rounding out his first year in office amid a sinking approval rating & multiple setbacks to his agenda, the White House is planning a new communications strategy, senior admin officials say. 👇https://t.co/4KLActnMaB — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) January 18, 2022

Wow, they’re this desparate already:

Reset? Talking directly to the American people more? This is pure Mrs. Flanders stuff. I doubt anyone expected the White House to be this desperate less than a year into Biden's presidency. https://t.co/rjNRWwgFIC — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 18, 2022

Part of this new strategy means that the administration’s conversations with Dems in Congress will be less public:

“Biden’s reset plan, senior administration officials said, is to make his conversations with members of Congress less of a public priority and to emphasize spending more time communicating directly with Americans” https://t.co/n9bDK4oCGL — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) January 18, 2022

LOL:

White House plots public reset as Biden's agenda flails. “He’s mindful that he doesn’t want to send the message that his role is to be legislator-in-chief,” a senior Biden official tells NBC. https://t.co/9EQuUlh7qe — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) January 18, 2022

Did they not tell the president about the new strategy? Because here he is from this morning as “legislator-in-chief”:

Jim Crow 2.0 is about two insidious things: voter suppression and election subversion. It’s about making it harder to vote, who gets to count the vote, and whether your vote counts at all. We have to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 18, 2022

Maybe they don’t want these conversations public because Biden keeps losing them?

“The officials said that the White House will continue negotiations with Congress over Biden’s legislative priorities but that it would stop releasing details of the talks to the public.” ? Because he’s not getting his way? https://t.co/2BJ1UVqsRj — James Oliphant (@jamesoliphant) January 18, 2022

And it’s adorable that they think this can all be solved with Biden talking to people more:

The Biden Team always thinks it can solve problems with a new Comms strategy. White House plots public reset as Biden's agenda flails https://t.co/FP9YDoqJzN — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 18, 2022

Anyway, good luck, Dems. You’ll need it:

Here’s the thing with liberals. They rarely speak to anyone who disagrees with them, and so when their policies get rejected, they always conclude that it’s simply a messaging problem. “The people don’t like the president so we’ll just give them more!”https://t.co/Yd0M0xMcDe — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 18, 2022

