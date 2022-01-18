Remember last week when Joe Biden, in his impassioned argument in favor of nuking the filibuster, likened his political opponents to infamous racist Democrats? Here it is again, just in case you’ve forgotten:

Well, today, Jen Psaki took the opportunity to set the record straight on the speech that so many of us found so inflammatory:

Before you ask, no, Tom Bevan is not joking. Psaki really said that:

Oh, we have no doubt he stands by it. Because Team Biden appears to be under the impression that outreach consists of baselessly branding anyone who disagrees with you as a racist bigot.

We look forward to watching how this bold strategy pays off for the Biden administration.

