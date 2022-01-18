Remember last week when Joe Biden, in his impassioned argument in favor of nuking the filibuster, likened his political opponents to infamous racist Democrats? Here it is again, just in case you’ve forgotten:

Joe Biden today: "I ran for president to unite the country." Joe Biden three days ago: "The opponents of my elections power grab bill are on the side of Bull Connor, George Wallace, and Jefferson Davis" pic.twitter.com/27gD3QLpnY — X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) January 14, 2022

Well, today, Jen Psaki took the opportunity to set the record straight on the speech that so many of us found so inflammatory:

Jen Psaki just said Biden's speech last week on voting rights, in which he compared those who disagree with him to Jefferson Davis, Bull Connor and George Wallace, as "not a partisan speech." 🤷‍♂️ — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 18, 2022

Before you ask, no, Tom Bevan is not joking. Psaki really said that:

Jen Psaki says that Biden's speech in which he compared opponents of a federal takeover of elections to segregationists "was not a partisan speech…he stands by everything he said in that speech." pic.twitter.com/Swd6csMGGG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 18, 2022

Oh, we have no doubt he stands by it. Because Team Biden appears to be under the impression that outreach consists of baselessly branding anyone who disagrees with you as a racist bigot.

If you're still defending the speech a week later, it probably didn't go very well. https://t.co/vNnbO5o21M — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2022

doubling down on the senile rant. Good call. — 4 Door S’mores Whore. (@RideTeddys) January 18, 2022

We look forward to watching how this bold strategy pays off for the Biden administration.

