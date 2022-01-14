Joe Biden’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week is coming to an end.

What better way to salvage what’s left of it than with an inspirational message from the Great Uniter in Chief?

Take it away, Joe:

"I ran for president to unite the country," says Joe Biden, three days after comparing his political opponents to racists — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 14, 2022

Guys, he really just said that:

Biden, today: “I ran for president to unite the country.” Biden, Tuesday: If you disagree with me, you’re a racist. pic.twitter.com/snLEYWhrxS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2022

“Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace?”

Joe Biden today: "I ran for president to unite the country." Joe Biden three days ago: "The opponents of my elections power grab bill are on the side of Bull Connor, George Wallace, and Jefferson Davis" pic.twitter.com/27gD3QLpnY — X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) January 14, 2022

In fairness, Joe Biden may very well not remember what he said three days ago.

And:

In fairness, President Biden also ran to shut down the virus and boost the American economy. So it's not off-brand. https://t.co/GjJJI9FX3G — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) January 14, 2022

Also not off-brand? Fleeing the podium without answering a single question:

Joe Biden walks out of his video set without taking questions from reporters pic.twitter.com/30Ae1imdCw — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 14, 2022

“Folks, we’ll talk about that later.”

