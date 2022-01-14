Joe Biden’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week is coming to an end.

What better way to salvage what’s left of it than with an inspirational message from the Great Uniter in Chief?

Take it away, Joe:

Guys, he really just said that:

“Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace?”

In fairness, Joe Biden may very well not remember what he said three days ago.

And:

Also not off-brand? Fleeing the podium without answering a single question:

“Folks, we’ll talk about that later.”

