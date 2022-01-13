After he was finished mumbling incoherently and directing social media companies and media outlets to put a stop to misinformation and disinformation, Joe Biden wrapped up his COVID briefing today in his usual way:

Yes, of course. We’ll talk about that later. This a briefing on the Biden administration’s COVID policies, dammit! What are you people doing asking him about COVID policies?

Exactly.

He has the look of a guy who doesn’t know why he’s there.

It’s genuinely disturbing to see. On several levels.

That’s all he is now.

