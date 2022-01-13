After he was finished mumbling incoherently and directing social media companies and media outlets to put a stop to misinformation and disinformation, Joe Biden wrapped up his COVID briefing today in his usual way:

Biden smirks while ignoring questions from reporters. "Folks, we'll talk about that later. Come on." pic.twitter.com/qzapoepanD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 13, 2022

Yes, of course. We’ll talk about that later. This a briefing on the Biden administration’s COVID policies, dammit! What are you people doing asking him about COVID policies?

Save your questions for one of the many press conferences Biden does not hold https://t.co/wJnOuk9Bf7 — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) January 13, 2022

Exactly.

He has the look of a man with a mid-20's approval rating. https://t.co/LVKUzzIXKk — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) January 13, 2022

He has the look of a guy who doesn’t know why he’s there.

That's not a smirk. That's a man who is totally lost and doesn't know what else to do. I wouldn't get a car driven by someone with his cognitive ability, but here we are. https://t.co/cDR0wakgxK — Trevor the Terrible ⚔️ (@BookstoreThor) January 13, 2022

It’s genuinely disturbing to see. On several levels.

This is what a failed president looks like. https://t.co/T1O1AC5fju — Totnan Klar (@totnan111) January 13, 2022

A defeated old man. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 13, 2022

That’s all he is now.

This sums up his presidency perfectly. https://t.co/vFDhMWJ0UQ — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 13, 2022

What an embarrassment https://t.co/YakTQshwp7 — Jon Schweppe 🕒 (@JonSchweppe) January 13, 2022

