Joe Biden ventured out briefly today to update us on the COVID sitch.

After listening to him, we’re not sure about the COVID sitch, but we’re pretty sure that the Biden sitch is … not good:

BIDEN: "…this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. And I mean by this, right now both vaccinated and unvaccinated people are testing positive. But what happens after that could not be more different." pic.twitter.com/S4BuaQoDHe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 13, 2022

That would’ve been a good place for Joe to stop and maybe get a drink of water or something. Have a walk around.

But he didn’t do those things. So the spectacle only became more painful for us:

That’s legit difficult to watch. As is this:

Dude. He told us to do Google. Well, at least he and Kamala Harris are on the same page!

Biden says next week they’ll announce plans to make high-quality masks available for free. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 13, 2022

Masks! Great! So we’ve got that going for us, at least.

And how about those tests? Can he give us any more information than Kamala Harris did?

President Biden just announced that our administration will purchase an additional 500 million COVID-19 at home tests, bringing the total number of tests that will be distributed for free to 1 billion. pic.twitter.com/Ze8NSyKaf9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2022

They’ve been ordered! Thank God. Are they gonna go out by next week? Is the Biden administration doing it?

They’ll arrive after the spike has ended https://t.co/JnpQQXCDs8 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 13, 2022

Probably.

In the meantime:

I’ll do google to find them I guess https://t.co/T41efnhnCI — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) January 13, 2022

