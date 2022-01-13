“The TODAY Show” aired an exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris this morning, and we’re thinking about complaining to the FCC or something. Shouldn’t it be against some kind of law to air footage of someone flailing around and ultimately drowning?

Because let’s be clear: Kamala Harris went into that interview already waaaaay over her head. What is this, if not drowning on live television?

VP Harris, on when COVID tests going to be sent: HARRIS: Shortly. So they’re gonna go out shortly.

Q: Next week?

HARRIS: They’ve been ordered. They’ve been ordered. I have to look at the current information. I think it’s gonna be by next week. But soon. Absolutely soon" (NBC) — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 13, 2022

HARRIS: And it is a matter of urgency for us.

Q: Should we have done that sooner?

HARRIS: We are doing it.https://t.co/5X6aaapbqE — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 13, 2022

Watch:

REPORTER: The 500 million tests…do we know when those are going out? HARRIS: Shortly. They’re going to go out shortly. REPORTER: Next week? HARRIS: They’ve been ordered. I have to look at the current information. I think it’s going to be by next week.pic.twitter.com/gKr6Ve7zF1 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 13, 2022

Ooof. And it gets worse:

WATCH: Kamala Harris tells Americans to “do Google” to find non-existent tests. pic.twitter.com/eoeWS8agL0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2022

Is it possible to die of cringe? Because we’re feeling pretty close to death right now.

If she weren’t so loathsome, we might actually feel kinda sorry for her. Clearly she has no business being interviewed without a script to follow, let alone being the Vice President of the United States.

Her career as a customer service rep is not starting off well. — Working and Waiting (@AmThruster) January 13, 2022

True story!

"Should we have done it sooner"?

" We are doing it"

"Should we have done it sooner?"

"We are doing it" Never a direct answer to a direct question… — MJ (@michaeljonny66) January 13, 2022

How is she so unprepared every time she talks? Every question is like the first time that thought has crossed her mind — Big_Tuna (@big_tuna3) January 13, 2022

If nothing else, at least she’s predictable. We know she’ll make an ass of herself as soon as she opens her mouth.

She sounds so irritated 🤣🤣 — Jugo 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@Obinna316) January 13, 2022

Wouldn’t you be if you knew you were going to utterly humiliate yourself and your boss by virtue of appearing on TV?

this exchange is simply more evidence that none of these people have ever had jobs where they need to be responsible or competent. This is a textbook example of how to respond when you literally have no idea what you're doing. This is embarrassing for the dems. https://t.co/Ppk7WAOwpE — workinglate (@Workinglate) January 13, 2022

She is truly not ready for this position. Weak and hesitant answers, frustration and bitterness followed by anger in her interview this morning. Never answers the actual question and this was with a supporter of hers — robert mcguire (@rmcg323) January 13, 2022

The more they try to dress her up and attempt to make her a serious player….she undermines the effort by her woeful lack of preparation and precision. — Middle of the Road Extremist (@LoneWolfCA) January 13, 2022

Harris simply cannot fly at 40,000 feet…and never will. — Middle of the Road Extremist (@LoneWolfCA) January 13, 2022

She’s more of a crash-and-burn kind of gal.

She’s so bad at this — texas forever (@ltb2408) January 13, 2022

LMFAO shes awful — Island Law (@MWDMC) January 13, 2022

Omg, she's so, so bad at this — Big_A (@asomer) January 13, 2022

She's just so horrible at this — Conservatalian 2.0 (@Conservataliano) January 13, 2022

She really just sucks at this. Lol. Just pathetic. — the red wave cometh (@FightOn4America) January 13, 2022

They’re just horrible at literally everything they’ve tried — Allsides675 (@allsides675) January 13, 2022

At least Kamala Harris is sticking to the Biden administration brand, so she’s got that going for her.

