If there’s any justice in this world, from now on when you “do Google” for Kamala Harris, this is the clip that will come up first:

.@craigmelvin asks if it’s time to change admin’s strategy on Covid, Harris says:

“It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down” pic.twitter.com/8I52Q43050 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 13, 2022

Watch Kamala have a complete aneurism when asked if the White House needs to shift away from their covid strategy of mandates and tyranny pic.twitter.com/4Kx7sAIFOA — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 13, 2022

What is she even talking about pic.twitter.com/wmCT6rZObI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 13, 2022

“It is time, for us to…do what we have been doing…and that time is every day.” https://t.co/Ek7kj8aE74 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 13, 2022

Anyone else picking up Al Sharpton vibes here?

this is an actual verbatim response from the vice president of the united states. pic.twitter.com/Fzf7eT25lC — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 13, 2022

The time is every day. That’s the time. — @Rachaelfla (@Rachaelfla) January 13, 2022

Vaccinate we much. We must, and we will much about that be committed.

Uh….what???? — Diane Massey (@mom2abbt) January 13, 2022

You heard ‘er!

Don’t remember who it was but remember someone saying that Harris’ answers to substantive questions always sound like she’s doing a book report on a book she hasn’t read. https://t.co/LQXioz7qiS — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 13, 2022

Everyone. Everyone says that.

It’s always the I agreed to do the interview but I hope you don’t ask me questions look https://t.co/DnB9OzNktY — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 13, 2022

She sounds like me in high school when I didn’t do the reading and then had a pop quiz…except she’s the VP — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 13, 2022

She’s the VP. We’re still struggling to wrap our brains around that, and she’s been VP for nearly a year.

She gets more incompetent each interview. https://t.co/bN5FdfvBSs — Ed Gary (@FreeEdGary1) January 13, 2022

This is every episode of Veep. https://t.co/kWFJ6iEiiI — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) January 13, 2022

"It stops right there and it continues right here because what I think my friend Mitch is trying to say is that true love is blind. Let's raise our glasses, whatever we got in front of us. Salut, Health and happiness. I dunno, I'm not a talker." https://t.co/n6rldgKUkR — Foster (@foster_type) January 13, 2022

She’s toast. Burnt to a crisp.

I want this on a bumper sticker: "It is time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day" – Kamala Harris https://t.co/zHqM29xWkr — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 13, 2022

A bumper sticker? Sure, but why stop there?

“It is time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day.” Wow. Get that on a t-shirt. — CC (@Quixotic1984) January 13, 2022

