Joe Biden wasn’t coherent on much during today’s COVID briefing, but he was pretty clear about one thing:

.@POTUS: "I make a special appeal to social media companies and media outlets — please deal with the misinformation and disinformation that's on your shows. It has to stop." pic.twitter.com/sGCQgCVcw9 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 13, 2022

Not in the long term. Maybe outlets like CNN would get behind this sort of thing now, but things always seem to come back to bite them in the end. Hard.

Read The Gulag Archipelago and get back to us. https://t.co/PnT9FVIZdT — Fr. Stephen Schultz (@FatherSchultz) January 13, 2022

Meh. Why learn from the past when you can just repeat it?

sometimes I wonder how we'd report this stuff if we were foreign correspondents in another country. Admin routinely hiring social media company execs and then publicly pressuring those companies to remove political 'disinformation' https://t.co/TPWkxhjHvh — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 13, 2022

A "special appeal"? Is that anything like a threat? https://t.co/AWtYrPECpW — Dusty (@dustopian) January 13, 2022

He's imploring social media companies to censor Americans. That's state action in violation of the First Amendment. SCOTUS held in 1973 that the government “may not induce, encourage or promote private persons to accomplish what it is constitutionally forbidden to accomplish.” https://t.co/SnNb6EEuLw — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) January 13, 2022

Remember that time our president wanted to censor free speech? Oh right, that just happened. https://t.co/AU3NhWPV8M — Seattle Is A Mess (@RVs_Of_Seattle) January 13, 2022

They despise freedom of speech https://t.co/gP6AcrwI88 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 13, 2022

What other interpretation is there, honestly?

Anything short of air-humping wokeness is, of course, misinformation. https://t.co/qJ14jf3wxP — FSakes (@FSakes1000) January 13, 2022

Correct. Misinformation and disinformation are often in the eye of the beholder, and Joe Biden thinks that he’s the ultimate beholder.

He never wants to have to answer for any misinformation or disinformation coming from his side of the aisle.

Biden just asked social media platforms shut down misinformation so @Twitter please rip down this video immediately for pushing verifiably false information. Thanks in advance. @TwitterSupport @TwitterSafety https://t.co/U2TdvJLuNm — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 13, 2022

Twitter will have to tread lightly if they don’t want to end up in Joe Biden’s crosshairs. In other words, they won’t do a damn thing to hold Biden accountable. For anything.

Would this include misinformation like "I'm not going to shut down the economy I'm going to shut down the virus"? https://t.co/j0z8MFueGq — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 13, 2022

Nope, sorry. Some misinformation and disinformation are more equal than others!

Censorship is the tool they use when the lie loses its power. https://t.co/bGcQaTWSE0 — Antwill89 (@Antwill2021) January 13, 2022

