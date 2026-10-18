Sen. Bernie Moreno Lists 8 Items Media Won't Report

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) lists eight items "the corporate media won't report."

What the corporate media won’t report: ✅ Poverty & child poverty near historic lows. ✅ Record incomes. ✅ Ohio unemployment lowest since 1973. ✅ Biggest tax cut ever. No tax on tips, overtime, or Social Security. DC Democrats voted against all of it. ✅ Zero illegal releases. ✅ Crime at historic lows. ✅ Maduro captured. ✅ Smaller federal government. Real results for working Americans, not media spin. — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) October 18, 2026

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The list goes on in the tweet, and the following is it in its entirety.

✅ Poverty & child poverty near historic lows. ✅ Record incomes. ✅ Ohio unemployment lowest since 1973. ✅ Biggest tax cut ever. No tax on tips, overtime, or Social Security. DC Democrats voted against all of it. ✅ Zero illegal releases. ✅ Crime at historic lows. ✅ Maduro captured. ✅ Smaller federal government.

"Real results for working Americans, not media spin," Sen. Moreno concludes.

"The media cartel sometimes doesn't consider it news unless it either hurts Republicans or helps Democrats," Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) tweets.

The media cartel sometimes doesn't consider it news unless it either hurts Republicans or helps Democrats — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 18, 2026

We have a problem. Too many do not trust the media to do their jobs well. The media should not have to placate Republicans who argue for different coverage. It also should not be a thing that anyone would, in truth, believe or even have a notion that they are receiving slighted coverage. That is the case here. These two senators, Republicans, argue that their party does not receive faithful and evenhanded media coverage. The media should not be unevenly biased. Where there are stories to tell, positive ones, they should have an appropriate amount of exposure, too. There is no basis for news going in favor of one or the other in a way that should not be. The media can respond that Republicans are not giving them a fair shake or have too many complaints. But the problem is one of trust. Once just a little bitty crack breaks open a small hole of distrust, it is only a matter of time before the market, awash in distrust, will be laboring strenuously to regain any shred of credibility.