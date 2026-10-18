VP Vance Softens on 2028: Family Might Win Out Over the White House — Midterms First, Apparently

For many, JD Vance will be the next Republican candidate for President in 2028, and there is no dispute. Vance says ... not so fast.

Vance reveals 'there's a chance' he won't run for president in 2028: 'We've got 4 little kids' https://t.co/3yZ2T2Iew1 https://t.co/2yfpdlH1q3 — New York Post (@nypost) October 18, 2026

Advertisement

Vice President JD Vance said there’s “of course” a chance he won’t run for president in 2028, pointing to his four young children and his wife’s feelings about politics. Vance said he plans to make a decision after the midterm elections. https://t.co/O9bho2LPl0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 18, 2026

Also, apparently, Usha doesn't love politics and this is all stuff he has to take into account. He says he'll decide after the midterms. It seems Republicans should have a backup favorite in mind just in case.

Yes. Please go be with your kids and let them enjoy their childhood. It's your comparative advantage in life, and it's the right thing for you to do. — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) October 18, 2026

Some seem to agree being a father should be his priority.

He’s got 4 kids and 0 chance of winning. — Sloan Rachmuth (@SloanRachmuth) October 18, 2026

Others don't think he has a shot of winning if he did run.

This would be best for the party. — Yiddish_Liberty (@Yiddish_Liberty) October 18, 2026

Still others believe this would be the best choice for the good of the Republican Party.

Interesting 👀.. JD Vance leaving the door open on '28 due to his four kids definitely shakes up the conversation. For those of us who've wanted Marco Rubio from the start, it's a reminder of how much the 2028 landscape could shift. — John Sandor (@RealJohnSandor) October 18, 2026

Marco Rubio is the better option anyway — Right Wing Dad (@RightWingDad) October 18, 2026

Rubio for President supporters love to hear it. There is just one problem ... Rubio has made it clear he has no intention of running for President in 2028. Maybe his mind might change if Vance were out of the contest.

If he made room for Rubio, I'd be good with that. — Jay Weber (@JayWeber3) October 18, 2026

Maybe. I also suspect this is wishful thinking for those writing the piece...either way, focus on the MIDS! — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@Jellenne) October 18, 2026

To be clear, if Vance runs, he will likely win the nomination quite easily. A good reminder this is all conjecture and the midterms are right around the corner.

Vance will wait for internal polls. Vance is too shrewd to be a sacrificial lamb. — Dr Raj’s Notes. (@drrajeshraina) October 18, 2026

Advertisement

Perhaps he's waiting to see if that 'Blue Tsunami' happens at mid-terms after all.

Save this for later. I expect JD Vance to hold the presidency for two full terms, after which Marco Rubio will do the same for another two terms. The country might not elect another Democratic president again. What do you think — Daniel Sprader 🇺🇸 (@DanielSprarc) October 18, 2026

Best case scenario, anyone?

@nypost Rubio over Vance for sure. But in the end whoever Trump endorses will become the nominee. — KES 🇺🇲 (@KES_Alaska) October 18, 2026

President Trump will play kingmaker. He will have the final word.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.