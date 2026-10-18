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VP Vance Softens on 2028: Family Might Win Out Over the White House — Midterms First, Apparently

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 18, 2026 8:15 PM
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VP Vance Softens on 2028: Family Might Win Out Over the White House — Midterms First, Apparently
AP Photo/Tom Brenner

For many, JD Vance will be the next Republican candidate for President in 2028, and there is no dispute. Vance says ... not so fast.

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Also, apparently, Usha doesn't love politics and this is all stuff he has to take into account. He says he'll decide after the midterms. It seems Republicans should have a backup favorite in mind just in case.

Some seem to agree being a father should be his priority.

Others don't think he has a shot of winning if he did run. 

Still others believe this would be the best choice for the good of the Republican Party.

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Rubio for President supporters love to hear it. There is just one problem ... Rubio has made it clear he has no intention of running for President in 2028. Maybe his mind might change if Vance were out of the contest. 

To be clear, if Vance runs, he will likely win the nomination quite easily. A good reminder this is all conjecture and the midterms are right around the corner.

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Perhaps he's waiting to see if that 'Blue Tsunami' happens at mid-terms after all.

Best case scenario, anyone?

President Trump will play kingmaker. He will have the final word. 

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News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | JD VANCE | MARCO RUBIO | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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