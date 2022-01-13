In case you missed it, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema just nuked her Dem colleagues’ (minus Joe Manchin, of course) chances to do away with the Senate filibuster. If you did miss it, you should check it out. And if you saw it, well, you should watch it again, because it’s just that good.

Anyway, there are a lot of very confused, very angry firefighters and media power players struggling to process what they’ve just witnessed.

Sinema delivers the Senate’s stupidest speech by a Democrat in an edge of tears voice to give childish words a melodramatic effect. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) January 13, 2022

But we’re going to shine a very special spotlight on the illustrious Jennifer Rubin, who can now add her response to Sinema’s speech to the long, long list of things she’s gotten wrong:

Sinema is effectively asking the authors of Jim Crow and vote-rigging to give their permission for her to stop it. This is worse than incoherent or cowardice. It's a moral disgrace. Ask the segregationists for permission to vote for Civil Rights Act? — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 13, 2022

Guys, she pinned the tweet:

Because of course she did.

are you ok, jen? — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 13, 2022

Of course she’s not OK. But it was sweet of you to ask!

This is among your most absurd tweets — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 13, 2022

Your tears are delicious https://t.co/4kneGtHYIk — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) January 13, 2022

It’s like Niagara Falls shooting out of Jennifer Rubin’s eyes.

Biden should state in front of Sinema colleagues. No one is fooled by support for voting rights that it's support because you need Rs bent on subversion and suppression to support it. That's not going to fool voters. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 13, 2022

No one should imagine more Biden speeches would have made a difference. Sinema is not acting in good faith nor is she making a morally coherent argument. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 13, 2022

You’re one to talk, Jen.

"I won't do something I view as fundamentally wrong just to pass one law I think is good" is more morally coherent than anything you've said in the past five years. https://t.co/Z1FtyOSb5h — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 13, 2022

Seriously.

BTW, let's now get over the notion that the WH just couldn't come up with the right formula to win over Manchin on BBB. When you are not acting in good faith (as Sinema exhibits on voting, Manchin on BBB) there is NOTHING you can give them. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 13, 2022

Dems should ask their candidates a single question: What will you do to protect democracy? It'll save a lot of grief down the road. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 13, 2022

Jennifer Rubin should also ask herself a question: “Why would anyone in their right mind ever listen to me?”

GP Answer: Attempt to end run longstanding Senate rules put into place to allow a minority to temper bad legislation for short term partisan game in an attempt to cram down a law that assumes states and laws are racist without proof. https://t.co/F3SsBQkxkW — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 13, 2022

If Jennifer Rubin would ditch journalism and opinion-columnisting for something more her speed, like interpretive dance or basket weaving, that would save us all a lot of grief down the road.

It's intellectually incoherent and morally offensive to ask permission from vote suppressors and subverters to defend voting rights. Rs didn't ask Southern D's permission after civil war to pass 14th and 15th amendments. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 13, 2022

Is Kyrsten Sinema siding with George Wallace, Jen? Oops. Sorry, that was Joe Biden. Our bad!

Guess Sinema will just have to settle for siding with Jim Crow.

I'm sorry but with all due respect Jen, Sinema makes Jim Crow look like the incomparable and peerless Beyonce. https://t.co/KDWGf78T26 — Foster (@foster_type) January 13, 2022

Ha!

It was senate Democrats who filibustered the Civil Rights Act of 1964. https://t.co/YaabbwgslX — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) January 13, 2022

Well, technically there was one Republican who filibustered. The other 18 senators were Democrats. But a much larger percentage (at least 80%) of Republicans voted in favor of both the House and Senate versions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. House and Senate Democrats couldn’t get their yes votes out of the 60s.

GP The authors of Jim Crow were all Democrats, you utter buffoon. And you know who used the filibuster time and again to stop Republicans' civil rights bills? Democrats. The last time, when Dems finally failed in 1964, the senator filibustering was Sen. Byrd, Biden's bestie. https://t.co/3Ky1S9q3fj — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 13, 2022

Read any good books lately, Jen? U.S. history books, maybe?

The authors of Jim Crow? What is the matter with you? https://t.co/rattJeiplp — Jim’s Double Chin (@Jimsdoublechin2) January 13, 2022

Forget it; she’s rolling.

Does no one get that calling if everyone who doesn't vote your way every single time is a racist "nobody" is? Why was so much criticism of Trump about racism shrugged off? Kyrsten Sinema, an openly bi-sexual Democrat who started in the Green party, is now Strom Thurmond. https://t.co/y2Vx36rLoo — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) January 13, 2022

She’s clearly way out of her depth. When all you’ve got left is incoherent screeching that Republicans are Jim Crow and the like, you haven’t just lost the battle; you’ve lost your damn mind.

