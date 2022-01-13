Democratic problem child Kyrsten Sinema’s up today, and she’s got some thoughts on this whole nuke-the-filibuster thing:

Is she ever. And it’s music to our ears.

Let her be clear:

And again and again.

But bless the Left’s heart for trying!

Toast. Anyone have any butter?

Welp.

Maybe Sen. Sinema should replay Sen. Tom Cotton’s speech from yesterday, if she’s got time. That would just be … *chef’s kiss*

We’d ask her critics to show us where she’s wrong, but it would be pointless. Because she’s not wrong.

How can you not love her right now?

We’re here for this.

Oh well.

Indeed she did.

Watch her in action:

Fabulous.

Manu Raju is already camping outside of her office.

But she’ll always be ready for them.

