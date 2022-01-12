If you want to separate yourself from the rest of the Senate pack, you’ve got to get creative. And that’s exactly what GOP Sen. Tom Cotton did when it was his turn to make the case against nuking the Senate filibuster:

🚨 BREAKING: Chuck Schumer* speaks on the Senate floor in defense of the filibuster. *Senator Cotton’s speech consisted entirely of Senator Schumer’s past statements. pic.twitter.com/zGfbpr7G5t — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 12, 2022

Earlier today, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told MSNBC’s Willie Geist why nuking the filibuster is the only way forward:

SEN. SCHUMER admits that nuking the Senate is just about Democrats winning elections: "They're saying things like ‘I'll lose my election if the legislature is allowed to do this in my state’” “We'll lose our majority" pic.twitter.com/l6f13OQ34x — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) January 12, 2022

We’ve gotta say, Schumer’s arguments in favor of preserving the filibuster are a lot more compelling. Big thanks to Sen. Cotton for digging those up!

Omg.. someone call the medic’s!! Chuck Schumer was just murdered on the senate floor 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7xtsIQXzsl — Tammie McDonald..🍊🍊🍊Lets Go Brandon FJB (@TammieMcDonal17) January 12, 2022

Welp, guess I like plagiarism now because that’s brilliant. https://t.co/Ft2OY0TPgZ — JimmEEE (@EEElverhoy) January 12, 2022

Definitely.

We need more of this. https://t.co/9R0lvTarqI — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 12, 2022

