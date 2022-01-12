Democratic senators (well, all but two of them) are currently trying to argue that the only way to save our democracy is to nuke the filibuster. How else are we going to protect voting rights in this country, which we thought we already have but apparently do not?

Well, for what it’s worth, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pretty much nuked that narrative on MSNBC this morning:

Ah. So that’s what this is really about, then.

He’s terrible, all right. But we do appreciate his honesty here, even if it was unintentional.

